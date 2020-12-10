Podcast

Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox- ODI jitters, familiar comforts in T20 and the stars Down Under

IND vs AUS: After an ODI series loss, India is taking comfort in T20Is again. Our correspondents analyse what went wrong and what the road ahead looks like for the Men in Blue.

10 December, 2020 01:49 IST

India's rusty ODI form continues as the side lost another series and we discuss the biggest talking points.

India's rusty ODI form continues as the side lost another series, this time to Langer's Australia. Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally dissect the performances from the series and try to understand the comfort that India has in T20Is that it lacks in ODIs.

Listen in.

