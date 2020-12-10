Podcasts Podcast Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox- ODI jitters, familiar comforts in T20 and the stars Down Under IND vs AUS: After an ODI series loss, India is taking comfort in T20Is again. Our correspondents analyse what went wrong and what the road ahead looks like for the Men in Blue. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 10 December, 2020 01:49 IST India's rusty ODI form continues as the side lost another series and we discuss the biggest talking points. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 10 December, 2020 01:49 IST India's rusty ODI form continues as the side lost another series, this time to Langer's Australia. Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally dissect the performances from the series and try to understand the comfort that India has in T20Is that it lacks in ODIs. Listen in. Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.