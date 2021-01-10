Matchpoint Paradox: Conquering Sydney - A warhorse returns, a prick in the bio-bubble and mindgames galore

From nightmares about Rohit Sharma's potential dismissal in Sydney to the problems a bio-bubble breach has now posed to India's tour down under, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya unpack the latest developments surrounding the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

P.S: This episode was recorded before the Sydney Test



LISTEN:

