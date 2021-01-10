Podcasts Podcast Matchpoint Paradox: Conquering Sydney - A warhorse returns, a prick in the bio-bubble and mindgames galore Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 10 January, 2021 06:24 IST Our correspondents discuss the controversy surrounding the Sydney Test, India's alleged bio-bubble breach and more. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 10 January, 2021 06:24 IST From nightmares about Rohit Sharma's potential dismissal in Sydney to the problems a bio-bubble breach has now posed to India's tour down under, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya unpack the latest developments surrounding the Border Gavaskar Trophy. P.S: This episode was recorded before the Sydney TestLISTEN: Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978 Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.