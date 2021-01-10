Podcast

Matchpoint Paradox: Conquering Sydney - A warhorse returns, a prick in the bio-bubble and mindgames galore

Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
10 January, 2021 06:24 IST

Our correspondents discuss the controversy surrounding the Sydney Test, India's alleged bio-bubble breach and more.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
10 January, 2021 06:24 IST

From nightmares about Rohit Sharma's potential dismissal in Sydney to the problems a bio-bubble breach has now posed to India's tour down under, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya unpack the latest developments surrounding the Border Gavaskar Trophy. 

P.S: This episode was recorded before the Sydney Test

LISTEN:

 

Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978
Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb