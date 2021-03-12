Podcast

Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: India's T20 World Cup dress rehearsal vs England, women return against South Africa

Keep up with all the updates from India men's T20I series against England and the Indian women's team ODI series against South Africa in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
12 March, 2021 23:17 IST

The Indian men's and women's cricket team are in action.

Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the men's side's red-ball tour, the switch to T20 and the importance of the series in the run-up to the T20 World Cup and the all-important return to the field for the women's side.

LISTEN:

 

