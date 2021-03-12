Podcasts Podcast Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: India's T20 World Cup dress rehearsal vs England, women return against South Africa Keep up with all the updates from India men's T20I series against England and the Indian women's team ODI series against South Africa in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 12 March, 2021 23:17 IST The Indian men's and women's cricket team are in action. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 12 March, 2021 23:17 IST Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the men's side's red-ball tour, the switch to T20 and the importance of the series in the run-up to the T20 World Cup and the all-important return to the field for the women's side. LISTEN: Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978 Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.