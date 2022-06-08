Podcasts Podcast Sportstar Explains | What to expect in the IPL Media Rights Auction on June 12 In this special episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar's cricket podcast, Amol Karhadkar and Meenakshi Verma Ambwani give you the lowdown on what to expect from the IPL Media Rights auction. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 09:36 IST Check out the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar's cricket podcast, available on all podcast platforms. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 09:36 IST Will the next battle of IPL that will be played off the field — the auction for media rights — also throw similar surprises? A lot rides on these auctions, touted to be worth nearly Rs. 50,000 crore, for the 10-odd players, who have picked up the bid documents. It must be especially important for incumbent Disney Star. Read more: IPL media rights auction: What to expect Listen to the episode here: All Podcasts For more updates, follow Sportstar on :