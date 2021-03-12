The Full Time Show - Juan Ferrando interview - FC Goa's coach on his maiden season in ISL, quarantine, refereeing and more

In this episode of The Full Time Show, FC Goa's Juan Ferrando speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in the Indian Super League (ISL), quarantine and player management, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season. Listen in.

