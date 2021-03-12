Podcasts Podcast The Full Time Show - Juan Ferrando interview - FC Goa's coach on his maiden season in ISL, quarantine, refereeing and more ISL 2020-21: We catch up with FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando about his maiden season in the Indian Super League. Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 12 March, 2021 21:36 IST FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando in conversation with Sportstar. Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 12 March, 2021 21:36 IST In this episode of The Full Time Show, FC Goa's Juan Ferrando speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in the Indian Super League (ISL), quarantine and player management, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season. Listen in. We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.