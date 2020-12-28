Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL 2020-21 Matchweek 4: Of dubious refereeing, entitled strikers and non-existent rivalries

In our fourth weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the games from week 04 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From Hyderabad FC's impressive run to Robbie Fowler's frustrations, we take a look at the biggest talking points, achievements and controversies from the week gone by in ISL action.

TUNE IN:





Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/

For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/

Follow us on social media here:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarweb

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarweb

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb

Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb