Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL 2020-21 Matchweek 4: Of dubious refereeing, entitled strikers and non-existent rivalries

ISL 2020: From non-existent rivalries and Hyderabad FC's turnaround with a young Indian core, here's our review of matchweek 4 of the ISL.

Shyam Vasudevan
Aashin Prasad

CHENNAI
28 December, 2020 11:20 IST

In our fourth weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the games from week 04 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From Hyderabad FC's impressive run to Robbie Fowler's frustrations, we take a look at the biggest talking points, achievements and controversies from the week gone by in ISL action.