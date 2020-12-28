Podcast

Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL 2020-21 Matchweek 4: Of dubious refereeing, entitled strikers and non-existent rivalries

ISL 2020: From non-existent rivalries and Hyderabad FC's turnaround with a young Indian core, here's our review of matchweek 4 of the ISL.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad
CHENNAI 28 December, 2020 11:20 IST

Our correspondents Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the action from gameweek 4 of the Indian Super League.

In our fourth weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the games from week 04 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From Hyderabad FC's impressive run to Robbie Fowler's frustrations, we take a look at the biggest talking points, achievements and controversies from the week gone by in ISL action.

Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/
