Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL 2020-21 Matchweek 5: Mid-season rejigs and is NEUFC on the wane?

ISL 2020: From the dominance of the top two and NorthEast United's winless run, here's our review of matchweek 5 of the ISL.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad
CHENNAI 28 December, 2020 10:02 IST

Our correspondents Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the action from gameweek 5 of the Indian Super League.

In our fifth weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad dissect the games from week 05 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. As Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan emerge as strong sides in the competition, our hosts analyse the differences between the two and if and how hard it will be for the others to catch up.

