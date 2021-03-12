The Full Time Show - ISL 2020-21 final Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Preview, semifinal review

One game remains in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. ATK Mohun Bagan will face off Mumbai City FC in a battle of the first timers this season. From how the two finalists stack up to if they were the best to get through in the first place, here's our analysis. Listen in.

