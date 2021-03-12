Podcasts Podcast The Full Time Show - ISL 2020-21 final Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Preview, semifinal review ISL 2020-21: At the end of the ISL semifinals, we take a look back at how the final-four battles played out and preview the final. Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? Shyam Vasudevan CHENNAI 12 March, 2021 20:37 IST Mumbai City will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL final. Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? Shyam Vasudevan CHENNAI 12 March, 2021 20:37 IST One game remains in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. ATK Mohun Bagan will face off Mumbai City FC in a battle of the first timers this season. From how the two finalists stack up to if they were the best to get through in the first place, here's our analysis. Listen in.We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.