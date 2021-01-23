Podcasts Podcast The Full Time Show - ISL weekly review - Khalid Jamil, Naushad Moosa get going, open season soldiers on ISL 2020: From midseason farewells and interesting transfer updates, here's all the action from the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? CHENNAI 23 January, 2021 10:01 IST Tune in to our weekly review of all things ISL in our Indian football special podcast - The Full Time Show. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan? CHENNAI 23 January, 2021 10:01 IST From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by.We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.