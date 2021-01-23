The Full Time Show - ISL weekly review - Khalid Jamil, Naushad Moosa get going, open season soldiers on

From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by.

We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line!



TUNE IN:

Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/

For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/

Follow us on social media here:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarweb

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarweb

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb

Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb