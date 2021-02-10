Podcasts Podcast The Full Time Show - Understanding the Remove ATK campaign, Mohun Bagan's legacy and the way forward ISL 2020-21: In this episode, we try and understand the background behind Amitabha Das Sharma Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 10 February, 2021 02:49 IST From a controversial jersey to references to the former ISL entity, the ATK-Mohun Bagan acquisition has had a rocky debut year. Amitabha Das Sharma Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 10 February, 2021 02:49 IST The ATK- Mohun Bagan merger may have seemed like a match made in heaven with the 2019-20 ISL and I-League champions primed to forge a winning partnership in the country's top division. However, from a controversial jersey to references to the former ISL entity, this acquisition has had a rocky debut year. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's Amitabha Das Sharma to understand the merger and why Mohun Bagan fans took to the streets with #RemoveATK chants. We also look at the biggest updates from the week gone by, from results and injuries to transfer updates.We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.