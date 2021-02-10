The Full Time Show - Understanding the Remove ATK campaign, Mohun Bagan's legacy and the way forward

The ATK- Mohun Bagan merger may have seemed like a match made in heaven with the 2019-20 ISL and I-League champions primed to forge a winning partnership in the country's top division. However, from a controversial jersey to references to the former ISL entity, this acquisition has had a rocky debut year. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's Amitabha Das Sharma to understand the merger and why Mohun Bagan fans took to the streets with #RemoveATK chants.



We also look at the biggest updates from the week gone by, from results and injuries to transfer updates.

We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line!



