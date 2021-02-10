Podcasts Podcast The Full Time Show - The Robbie Fowler interview - deep dive into the Liverpool legend's time with SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21: We catch up with SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler about his controversy-filled ISL debut. Amitabha Das Sharma Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 10 February, 2021 03:11 IST Robbie Fowler insists the team has found some momentum and is better prepared to face difficulties like it saw at the start of the season. Amitabha Das Sharma Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 10 February, 2021 03:11 IST From those comments at the start of the season about Indian players to his constant battles with referees in the Indian Super League, Robbie Fowler addresses it all in this week's special episode. We also look at the biggest updates from the week gone by, from results and injuries to transfer updates.We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts about all the things discussed in this podcast. Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.