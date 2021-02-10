Podcast

The Full Time Show - The Robbie Fowler interview - deep dive into the Liverpool legend's time with SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21: We catch up with SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler about his controversy-filled ISL debut.

CHENNAI 10 February, 2021 03:11 IST

Robbie Fowler insists the team has found some momentum and is better prepared to face difficulties like it saw at the start of the season.

From those comments at the start of the season about Indian players to his constant battles with referees in the Indian Super League, Robbie Fowler addresses it all in this week's special episode.

We also look at the biggest updates from the week gone by, from results and injuries to transfer updates.

