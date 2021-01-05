Podcast

Podcast: The Full Time Show - Year-ender episode: Best of ISL in 2020 - from Valskis and Krishna to Thapa and Rehenesh

ISL 2020: At the end of what has been an enterprising calendar year in Indian football, here are the best players and performances from the Indian Super League.

CHENNAI 05 January, 2021 17:15 IST

Our correspondents Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the year gone by in the Indian Super League.

As we bid 2020 farewell, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad discuss their favourite players and performances in the Indian Super League in 2020. Do you agree with their selections? Have your say! Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! Happy New Year from Team Sportstar.

