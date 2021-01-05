Podcasts Podcast Podcast: The Full Time Show - Year-ender episode: Best of ISL in 2020 - from Valskis and Krishna to Thapa and Rehenesh ISL 2020: At the end of what has been an enterprising calendar year in Indian football, here are the best players and performances from the Indian Super League. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 05 January, 2021 17:15 IST Our correspondents Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the year gone by in the Indian Super League. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad CHENNAI 05 January, 2021 17:15 IST As we bid 2020 farewell, Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad discuss their favourite players and performances in the Indian Super League in 2020. Do you agree with their selections? Have your say! Reach out to us on social media or write to us at sportstar@thehindu.co.in with TFTS in the subject line! Happy New Year from Team Sportstar.TUNE IN: Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/Follow us on social media here:Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebTelegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.