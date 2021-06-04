Podcast

Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox - Understanding the WTC Final, India's long English summer

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
04 June, 2021 08:27 IST

In the latest episode of MatchPoint Paradox, Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the build up to the World Test Championship Final and India's packed English summer.

 

