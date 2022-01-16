Podcast

Podcast - Kohli steps down as Test captain: reactions, analysis, what next

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar looks at Virat Kohli's decision to step down from Test captaincy, its implications and the challenges it poses for Rahul Dravid going forward.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
16 January, 2022 19:23 IST

Did the off-field chatter and clash with BCCI influence Virat Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy? Should he have continued a while longer? We discuss all this and more in a brand new episode of our cricket podcast Matchpoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
16 January, 2022 19:23 IST

Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here:

 

Read more stories on Podcast.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App