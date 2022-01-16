Podcasts Podcast Podcast - Kohli steps down as Test captain: reactions, analysis, what next In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar looks at Virat Kohli's decision to step down from Test captaincy, its implications and the challenges it poses for Rahul Dravid going forward. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 16 January, 2022 19:23 IST Did the off-field chatter and clash with BCCI influence Virat Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy? Should he have continued a while longer? We discuss all this and more in a brand new episode of our cricket podcast Matchpoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 16 January, 2022 19:23 IST Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here: Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :