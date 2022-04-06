Podcasts Podcast Matchpoint Paradox: Cricket this week: A stellar Women's World Cup, Ross Taylor retires, IPL 2022 first impressions In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Amol Karhadkar, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally look at the major developments in the world of cricket this week. Amol Karhadkar Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya 06 April, 2022 20:36 IST Check out a brand new episode of our cricket podcast Matchpoint Paradox. Amol Karhadkar Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya 06 April, 2022 20:36 IST On Matchpoint Paradox this week, Amol Karhadkar, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup, Pakistan's possibilities to continue hosting international cricket, Ross Taylor signing off from the international stage, and their first impressions of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :