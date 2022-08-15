Podcast: India’s greatest cricketing victories E07 - Shivlal Yadav on 1979 win over Pakistan at Wankhede

In this episode of India’s Greatest Cricketing Wins, we catch up with veteran offspinner Shivlal Yadav as we revisit a special victory India pulled off over neighbour and fierce rival Pakistan in Mumbai back in 1979.

Vijay Lokapally speaks to the player-turned-administrator about that Test match, the state of spin bowling in India’s cricketing ecosystem, why coaching never came up on Yadav’s radar, and much more.

Listen in.

OTHER EPISODES:

