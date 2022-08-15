Podcast

Podcast: India’s greatest cricketing victories E07 - Shivlal Yadav on 1979 win over Pakistan at Wankhede

Shivlal Yadav revisits a special victory India pulled off over neighbour and fierce rival Pakistan in Mumbai back in 1979 in this episode of Matchpoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally
15 August, 2022 12:29 IST
Check out all new episodes of India’s Greatest Cricketing Victories on all major podcast platforms

Check out all new episodes of India's Greatest Cricketing Victories on all major podcast platforms

In this episode of India’s Greatest Cricketing Wins, we catch up with veteran offspinner Shivlal Yadav as we revisit a special victory India pulled off over neighbour and fierce rival Pakistan in Mumbai back in 1979. 

Vijay Lokapally speaks to the player-turned-administrator about that Test match, the state of spin bowling in India’s cricketing ecosystem, why coaching never came up on Yadav’s radar, and much more. 

OTHER EPISODES:

E01 ft. CD Gopinath E02 ft. Farokh Engineer E03 ft. Karsan Ghavri E04 ft. Madan Lal E05 ft. Yajurvinder Singh E06 ft. Syed Kirmani From Eden Gardens to Perth - India’s greatest Test victories

 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
