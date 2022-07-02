Matchpoint Paradox - Dissecting the Ranji Trophy final: Madhya Pradesh's triumph, Chandrakant Pandit's redemption

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by six wickets in the Ranji Trophy final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to clinch its maiden title.

Besides the winning squad, all eyes were on coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Pandit had some unfinished business at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Back in the 1998-99 season, leading Madhya Pradesh, he watched his team fritter away a winning chance in the Ranji Trophy final against host Karnataka. Batter Vijay Bharadwaj used his part-time off-spin to unsettle Pandit’s men and it was a defeat that rankled him all along.

Cut to the present, as coach of Madhya Pradesh, he made amends at the very same venue.

