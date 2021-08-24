Podcasts Podcast Podcast: Cricket this week: India's Lord's triumph, Ashwin on the sidelines and the big aggression question Podcast: Catch up with the latest from cricket this week on Matchpoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 24 August, 2021 14:48 IST Catch a roundup of all things cricket this week on Matchpoint Paradox - Sportstar's cricket podcast Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 24 August, 2021 14:48 IST In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally recap India's Lord's win, the question of how much aggression is good aggression and all the other news from the world of cricket. Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :