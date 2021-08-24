Podcast

Podcast: Cricket this week: India's Lord's triumph, Ashwin on the sidelines and the big aggression question

Podcast: Catch up with the latest from cricket this week on Matchpoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
24 August, 2021 14:48 IST

Catch a roundup of all things cricket this week on Matchpoint Paradox - Sportstar's cricket podcast

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally recap India's Lord's win, the question of how much aggression is good aggression and all the other news from the world of cricket.

 

