Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL Matchweek 2: Fowler's howler, bad tempered games and renewed rivalries

In our second weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Samarnath Soory dissect the games from week 02 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth, form and injury management, the trio discuss it all in this episode.

TUNE IN:





Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/

For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/

Follow us on social media here:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarweb

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarweb

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb

Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb