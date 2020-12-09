Podcast

Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL Matchweek 2: Fowler's howler, bad tempered games and renewed rivalries

From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth and injury management, here's our review of matchweek 2 of the ISL.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad Samarnath Soory Samarnath Soory
CHENNAI 09 December, 2020 22:25 IST

Bad behaviour marred week 2 of action in the Indian Super League.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad Samarnath Soory Samarnath Soory
CHENNAI 09 December, 2020 22:25 IST

In our second weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Samarnath Soory dissect the games from week 02 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth, form and injury management, the trio discuss it all in this episode.

TUNE IN:

 

Follow our complete ISL coverage on: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/isl/
For your daily dose of sports news, visit: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/

Follow us on social media here:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/sportstarweb
Instagram: https://instagram.com/sportstarweb
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb
Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb