Podcasts Podcast Podcast: The Full Time Show - ISL Matchweek 2: Fowler's howler, bad tempered games and renewed rivalries From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth and injury management, here's our review of matchweek 2 of the ISL. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Samarnath Soory CHENNAI 09 December, 2020 22:25 IST Bad behaviour marred week 2 of action in the Indian Super League. Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Samarnath Soory CHENNAI 09 December, 2020 22:25 IST In our second weekly review for the season, Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Samarnath Soory dissect the games from week 02 of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. From best players and enticing controversies to larger questions about squad depth, form and injury management, the trio discuss it all in this episode.