Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox- Thunder Down Under - India's tour of Australia begins

It's time for international cricket again for the Men in Blue as they take on Australia in the ODI series starting today. Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally bridge the gap between the IPL and India's tour Down Under and discuss all the talking points - from Rohit's uncertainty to the new Fab Five.



