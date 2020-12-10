Podcast

Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox- Thunder Down Under - India's tour of Australia begins

IND vs AUS: We try and bridge the gap between the performances and form of Team India probables in the IPL to what one can expect Down Under.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
10 December, 2020 01:06 IST

Who are the stars touted for success in Australia? Our correspondents find out in this episode of Matchpoint Paradox.

It's time for international cricket again for the Men in Blue as they take on Australia in the ODI series starting today. Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally bridge the gap between the IPL and India's tour Down Under and discuss all the talking points - from Rohit's uncertainty to the new Fab Five.

Listen in.

 

