Podcasts Podcast Podcast: Matchpoint Paradox- Thunder Down Under - India's tour of Australia begins IND vs AUS: We try and bridge the gap between the performances and form of Team India probables in the IPL to what one can expect Down Under. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 10 December, 2020 01:06 IST Who are the stars touted for success in Australia? Our correspondents find out in this episode of Matchpoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 10 December, 2020 01:06 IST It's time for international cricket again for the Men in Blue as they take on Australia in the ODI series starting today. Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally bridge the gap between the IPL and India's tour Down Under and discuss all the talking points - from Rohit's uncertainty to the new Fab Five. Listen in.