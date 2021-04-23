Podcast

The Full Time Show: ISL 2020-21 recap: Of Mumbai City's victory, the Lobera way and referees in the hot seat

We take a look back at another successful season of the Indian Super League, the worthy winners, best moments, biggest controversies and more in this episode of The Full Time Show.

Shyam Vasudevan Shyam Vasudevan Aashin Prasad Aashin Prasad ?N. Sudarshan?
23 April, 2021 02:22 IST

Listen in to a brand new episode of The Full Time Show - Sportstar's Indian football podcast.

Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and N Sudarshan look back at the season of the Indian Super League gone by, recollecting their favourite moments from this year's football carnival along the way.

 

Follow our complete ISL coverage here.

