Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India raises concerns

The Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India (BSPAI) on Saturday demanded that the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) reinstate its affiliation and allow two of its representatives in the national federation.

The BSPAI, which was formed in 1992 and was functional until 2007-08, was revived in February 2021.

“We started to engage the BSFI in the early part of this year. Now they say they don’t recognise us,” said BSPAI president Cherag Ramachandran during a virtual press conference.

Ramachandran said the players’ body wanted recognition from the BSFI and representation of two players nominated by it in the BSFI managing committee and executive committee meetings.

“They say they will nominate two players on a yearly basis. This will affect the continuity. We have approached the Sports Ministry to look into the matter,” said Ramachandran.

Asian Games gold medallist snooker player Yasin Merchant, a vice-president in the BSPAI, said the players’ body was not anti-establishment.

“They should nominate the right people who can say the right things instead of picking the National champions,” said Merchant.

Multiple World champion Pankaj Advani, another BSPAI vice-president, said, “We are asking for a bit of transparency. Some of us have done administrative roles and we won’t be unreasonable in our demands,” said Advani.