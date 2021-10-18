Aditya, Pankaj and Laxman record two successive wins

Three Indian cueists, including national champion Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani, claimed successive victories in their respective first two round-robin 'Y' Camp (1st leg) matches of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers here on Monday.

The Qualifiers, a BSFI national selection tournament, is organized by 'The Sportal' and played at the Goregaon Sports Club.

Aditya started in rousing fashion as he uncorked a 94-break in the first frame and went on to outshine Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-0 (114(94)-14, 60-53, 67-22, 61-09) in his opening best-of-7-frame match late Sunday night, a release said.

In the second match, Aditya faced a bit of resistance from Telegana's Himanshu Jain before managing to script a tight 4-3 win.

The 35-year-old Aditya produced another impressive performance and rolled in efforts of 53 (1st frame) and 72 (6th frame) as he rallied to clinch a tough 108 (53)-14, 39-69, 97-34, 26-66, 55-68, 72(72)-8 and 59-46 victory.

READ| Ace cueist Pankaj leads elite field in GSC world snooker qualifiers

Pankaj, India's most illustrious cueist and owner of 24 World crowns, scored his first win defeating Himanshu Jain 4-2 (91-17, 67-73, 66-61, 37-68, 101-36, 83-06).

The 36-year-old Advani produced another solid performance and compiled breaks of 51 and 70 in the second and third frames to waltz past Neeraj Kumar by a 4-0 (77-40, 117(54)-00, 83(70)-13 and 59-46) scoreline.

PSPB teammate Laxman Rawat was equally impressive as he demolished compatriot Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-1 (74-00, 116(54,58)-00, 63-00, 14-61, 71-00) in the first round encounter.

On Monday, the 29-year-old Laxman called the shots against Railways Pushpender Singh and charged to a 4-2 (44-59, 86(67)-42, 65-64, 10-77(50), 79-8, 76(61)-53) victory.

Results: Men (Y-camp – 1st leg): Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-0 (77-40, 117(54)-00, 83(70)-13, 59-46); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-2 (44-59, 86(67)-42, 65-64, 10-77(50), 79-8, 76(61)-53); Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-3 (108(53)-14, 39-69, 97-34, 26-66, 55-68, 72(72)-8, 59-46).

Late Sunday night: Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-0 (114(94)-14, 60-53, 67-22, 61-09); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-2 (91-17, 67-73, 66-61, 37-68, 101-36, 83-06); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-1 (74-00, 116(54,58)-00, 63-00, 14-61, 71-00).