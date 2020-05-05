Quiz Quiz: 1934 World Cup Did you know three players who previously played for Argentina represented Italy in the 1934 World Cup? How good are you with football history? Take our quiz to find out. Team Sportstar 05 May, 2020 11:35 IST Italian national football team players pose for a group picture before the final of the 1934 World Cup. Team Sportstar 05 May, 2020 11:35 IST 1.Which is the following is not true about the 1934 World Cup? The host country (Italy) had to qualify for the tournament for the only time No team outside of Europe and the Americas played the tournament. The defending champion (Uruguay) did not play the tournament 2.Of the 16 teams at the 1934 World Cup, 12 were from Europe. How many of the 12 made their tournament debut? Ten Eight Nine 3.The 1934 World Cup was played in a knockout format. How many of the three teams from the Americas made it past the opening round? Zero Two Three 4.Who became the only footballer to play two World Cup finals with two different countries -- Argentina in 1930 and Italy in 1934? Luis Monti Raimundo Orsi Angelo Schiavio 5.Which African team that made its World Cup debut in 1934 did not make another tournament appearance till the next time the World Cup was held in Italy in 1990? Nigeria Egypt Cameroon 6.Who was the top scorer at the 1934 World Cup? Angelo Schiavio of Italy Angelo Schiavio of Italy Oldrich Nejedly of Czechoslovakia 7.Who was the only player to score in three different games at the 1934 World Cup? Angelo Schiavio of Italy Oldrich Nejedly of Czechoslovakia Edmund Conen of Germany 8.Three footballers who played for Argentina represented Italy at the 1934 World Cup. How many scored during the tournament? Two Three None