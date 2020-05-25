Quiz Quiz: 2006 football World Cup The 2006 FIFA World Cup was held in Germany from June 9 to July 9. 32 teams took part as Italy won its fourth title. How well do you remember this edition of the World Cup? Take our quiz. Team Sportstar 25 May, 2020 15:36 IST Alessandro Del Piero lifts the World Cup with Italy in 2006. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 May, 2020 15:36 IST 1.The 2006 World Cup is till date the only one to not feature a single...? Hat-trick Own goal Extra-time goal 2.Which of these teams represented the Oceania Football Confederation at the 2006 World Cup? New Zealand Togo Australia 3.What did English referee Graham Poll (hilariously) do during the drawn Group F game between Croatia and Australia at the 2006 World Cup? Overrule a linesman’s call for offside, allowing Australia a goal Show a Croatian player three yellow cards and then a red Throw up at half-time and then get replaced for the rest of the game 4.Who scored the latest goal from kickoff with no goals scored in between (119th minute) in a World Cup match when Italy faced Germany in the semifinals in 2006? Bastian Schweinsteiger Fabio Grosso Alessandro Del Piero 5.In the 2006 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and Germany, who became the only player to be shown a red card after the penalty shootout that followed extra time? Leandro Cufre Javier Mascherano Per Mertesacker 6.How many Italian players scored during the 2006 World Cup – tying France’s record from 1982 for the most goalscorers from a single team? Ten Nine Eight 7.Only two players scored more than one goal at the 2006 World Cup for eventual champion Italy: Marco Materazzi and ... Filippo Inzaghi Luca Toni Francesco Totti 8.When Zinedine Zidane scored for France in the 2006 World Cup final, which of these players did he most closely emulate? Brazil’s Pele Brazil’s Vava Germany’s Paul Breitner