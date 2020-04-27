Quiz Quiz: 2003 Cricket World Cup The 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. How much do you know about the eighth edition of the showpiece event? Team Sportstar 27 April, 2020 10:39 IST The Australian team poses with the 2003 Cricket World Cup trophy after defeating India in the finals. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 27 April, 2020 10:39 IST 1.Which two teams chose not to play and thereby forfeited one group-stage match each at the 2003 cricket World Cup? Australia and the West Indies England and New Zealand Canada and the Netherlands 2.Which of the three host nations did not make it past the group stage of the 2003 World Cup? South Africa Kenya Zimbabwe 3.Which of these statements about the 2003 World Cup is not true? The Netherlands made its World Cup debut Bangladesh qualified as a Test-playing nation Kenya qualified because of its full ODI status 4.Which of these records was not broken during Sri Lanka's demolition of Canada in the group stage of the 2003 World Cup? Lowest completed innings in a World Cup match Biggest World Cup win in terms of balls remaining Most ducks in a World Cup innings 5.How many bowlers took at least six wickets in an innings at the 2003 World Cup? Four Glenn McGrath (7/15), Andy Bichel (7/20), Ashish Nehra (6/23), Shane Bond (6/23), Chaminda Vaas (6/25). Five Glenn McGrath (7/15), Andy Bichel (7/20), Ashish Nehra (6/23), Shane Bond (6/23), Chaminda Vaas (6/25). Six Glenn McGrath (7/15), Andy Bichel (7/20), Ashish Nehra (6/23), Shane Bond (6/23), Chaminda Vaas (6/25). 6.Chaminda Vaas finished the 2003 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 23. How many bowlers equalled or bettered his mark at the 2007 edition? One Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan and Shaun Tait. Two Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan and Shaun Tait. Three Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan and Shaun Tait. 7.Who scored the most centuries at the 2003 World Cup? Sourav Ganguly Ganguly 3, Ponting 2 and Sachin 1. Ricky Ponting Ganguly 3, Ponting 2 and Sachin 1. Sachin Tendulkar Ganguly 3, Ponting 2 and Sachin 1. 8.Which of these records did Sachin Tendulkar not set at the 2003 World Cup? Most consecutive 50-plus scores at the World Cup Most 50-plus scores at a single World Cup edition Most fours in a single World Cup edition