Quiz

Quiz: 2003 Cricket World Cup

The 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. How much do you know about the eighth edition of the showpiece event?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 April, 2020 10:39 IST

The Australian team poses with the 2003 Cricket World Cup trophy after defeating India in the finals.   -  REUTERS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 April, 2020 10:39 IST
1.Which two teams chose not to play and thereby forfeited one group-stage match each at the 2003 cricket World Cup?
2.Which of the three host nations did not make it past the group stage of the 2003 World Cup?
3.Which of these statements about the 2003 World Cup is not true?
4.Which of these records was not broken during Sri Lanka's demolition of Canada in the group stage of the 2003 World Cup?
5.How many bowlers took at least six wickets in an innings at the 2003 World Cup?
6.Chaminda Vaas finished the 2003 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 23. How many bowlers equalled or bettered his mark at the 2007 edition?
7.Who scored the most centuries at the 2003 World Cup?
8.Which of these records did Sachin Tendulkar not set at the 2003 World Cup?