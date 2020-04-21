Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1983 India defeated West Indies in the 1938 final to lift its maiden World Cup trophy. How much do you know about it? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2020 11:03 IST Kapil Dev lifts the World Cup trophy after India beat West Indies in the final. - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar 21 April, 2020 11:03 IST 1.The West Indies restricted India to 183 runs in the 1983 World Cup final. How much did they restrict Pakistan to in the semifinals? 182 183 184 2.The same pair of umpires from the 1979 World Cup final officiated in 1983 too. Dickie Bird and...? Barrie Meyer David Shepherd Dusty Rhodes 3.In its first group-stage match, India handed the West Indies its first ever World Cup defeat. Yashpal Sharma top-scored for India. Who top-scored for the West Indies? Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (24 each) Andy Roberts and Joel Garner (37 each) Larry Gomes and Michael Holding (8 runs each) 4.Only two batsmen crossed 30 runs in the 1983 World Cup final? Viv Richards made 33. Who top-scored? K. Srikanth (38) Sandeep Patil (27) Mohinder Amarnath (26) 5.Who was the top wicket-taker at the tournament? Madan Lal (17) Roger Binny (18) Ashantha de Mel (17) 6.Which of the Chappell brothers played for Australia at the 1983 World Cup? Trevor Ian Greg 7.Clive Lloyd captained the West Indies in a third successive World Cup. Who did so for the second time in 1983? Kim Hughes for Australia Bob Willis for England Asif Iqbal for Pakistan (was captain in 1975 and 1979) 8. John Traicos (South Africa and Zimbabwe) Kepler Wessels (Australia and South Africa) Graeme Hick (Zimbabwe squad, later played for England)