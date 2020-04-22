Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1987 Australia defeated arch-rival England to lift its maiden CWC trophy in Kolkata. How much do you know about the fourth edition of the showpiece tournament? Team Sportstar Chennai 22 April, 2020 12:35 IST Australia's Dean Jones and Craig McDermott lift captain Allan Border (centre) on their shoulders after the side won the 1987 World Cup final. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 22 April, 2020 12:35 IST 1.Saleem Yousuf was picked as wicketkeeper for Pakistan’s squad for the World Cup and played every match. In the first semifinal, Australia batted first and only one out of eight dismissals involved the man behind the stumps. Who caught David Boon off the bowling of Saleem Malik? (Note: It wasn’t Yousuf) Javed Miandad Javed Miandad donned the keeper’s gloves after Yousuf was hit on the mouth by the ball. Ramiz Raja Javed Miandad donned the keeper’s gloves after Yousuf was hit on the mouth by the ball. Ijaz Ahmed Javed Miandad donned the keeper’s gloves after Yousuf was hit on the mouth by the ball. 2.Pakistan lost its semifinal match to Australia by 18 runs. Coincidentally, that was the number of runs scored by an Australian in the last over of the first innings. Who scored those runs? Craig McDermott Mark Waugh Steve Waugh 3.The 1987 World Cup featured some changes to the format from the previous editions. Which of the following wasn’t one of them? Coloured team uniforms 50 overs per innings Neutral umpires 4.Only three players born in the 1940s played the 1987 World Cup. Who was the oldest one among them? Eddie Hemmings John Traicos of Zimbabwe was born on May 17, 1947. The other two were 1949-born. Sunil Gavaskar John Traicos of Zimbabwe was born on May 17, 1947. The other two were 1949-born. John Traicos John Traicos of Zimbabwe was born on May 17, 1947. The other two were 1949-born. 5.Viv Richards’ 181 against Sri Lanka in the group stage broke the record for the highest score in a World Cup match. What other record did that innings break? Highest ODI score Most sixes in an ODI innings Most fours in an ODI innings 6.Chetan Sharma took the first hat-trick in World Cup history in India’s last group-stage match against New Zealand. How did the wickets fall? Caught, lbw, bowled Caught, bowled, bowled Bowled, bowled, bowled 7.In the final group-stage match of the 1987 World Cup, this batsman took his 11th ODI wicket. Nearly five months later, he took the 12th and final wicket of his 50-over cricket career, which ended in June 2000. Who is the cricketer? Mohammad Azharuddin Roshan Mahanama Ijaz Ahmed 8.Only one five-wicket haul was taken in the 1987 World Cup. Who claimed it? Abdul Qadir Craig McDermott returned figures of 5/44 for Australia vs Pakistan in the semifinals. Craig McDermott Craig McDermott returned figures of 5/44 for Australia vs Pakistan in the semifinals. Simon O’Donnell Craig McDermott returned figures of 5/44 for Australia vs Pakistan in the semifinals.