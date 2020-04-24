Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1996 Sri Lanka defeated Australia to lift its maiden World Cup trophy. How much do you know about the sixth edition of the showpiece tournament? Team Sportstar 24 April, 2020 13:06 IST Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga with the 1996 World Cup trophy. - V. V. Krishnan Team Sportstar 24 April, 2020 13:06 IST 1.Sri Lanka qualified for the knockout stages of the 1996 World Cup before even a single group-stage match was played. This occurred after which two teams forfeited one match each for refusing to play in Sri Lanka following the Central Bank bombing in Colombo less than three weeks before the World Cup started? Australia and West Indies Kenya and Zimbabwe England and New Zealand 2.Which of these batsmen scored three centuries at the 1996 World Cup? Aravinda de Silva Sachin Tendulkar Mark Waugh 3.Anil Kumble was the highest wicket-taker, with 15, at the 1996 World Cup. What other table did he top? Most catches taken by an outfielder Only Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy (9) took more catches at the tournament. Kumble caught eight. Most ducks Only Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy (9) took more catches at the tournament. Kumble caught eight. Most run-outs Only Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy (9) took more catches at the tournament. Kumble caught eight. 4.For the first time in 1996, the World Cup featured three qualifiers. How many teams participated in the qualifying tournament in Kenya for the three spots? 12 16 20 5.In a surprise win, which former World Cup winner did qualifier Kenya bowl out for its then-lowest ODI total? Australia West Indies was bowled out for 93 after Kenya made 166. West Indies West Indies was bowled out for 93 after Kenya made 166. Pakistan West Indies was bowled out for 93 after Kenya made 166. 6.When India defaulted in the first semifinal against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Calcutta, who was the match referee? Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Clive Lloyd Ranjan Madugalle 7.How many captains from the 1992 World Cup played the 1996 edition but weren’t picked as captain of their side? One Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva Two Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva Three Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva