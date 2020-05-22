Quiz

Quiz: 1994 FIFA World Cup

The first FIFA World Cup in the United States of America was one to remember for a number of reasons. How well do you know this edition of the quadrennial marquee? Take our quiz and find out.

22 May, 2020 18:04 IST

Roberto Baggio during the 1994 FIFA World Cup final.   -  GETTY IMAGES

1.Which of these stadiums hosted the first ever indoor World Cup game at the 1994 tournament?
2.Which Escobar was shot dead after he returned home to Colombia following an own goal in the game against the USA that eliminated his team in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup?
3.The 1994 World Cup saw the end of Diego Maradona’s international career. After testing positive for ephedrine, he was sent, but not before scoring __ goals in __ games?
4.Which of these did Italy’s Roberto Baggio not do at the 1994 World Cup?
5.Who became the only player to score five goals in a single World Cup game at the 1994 tournament?
6.Group E at the 1994 World Cup is the only time all four teams finished with the same number of wins, draws, losses and goal difference. How were the team placements decided?
7.How many players scored at least five goals at the 1994 World Cup?
8.In addition to Ronaldo, which member of Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning squad was part of the 1998 and 2002 teams too?
9.An award for Most Entertaining Team was first presented at the 1994 World Cup. Which team won it?