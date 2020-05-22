Quiz Quiz: 1994 FIFA World Cup The first FIFA World Cup in the United States of America was one to remember for a number of reasons. How well do you know this edition of the quadrennial marquee? Take our quiz and find out. Team Sportstar 22 May, 2020 18:04 IST Roberto Baggio during the 1994 FIFA World Cup final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 May, 2020 18:04 IST 1.Which of these stadiums hosted the first ever indoor World Cup game at the 1994 tournament? Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan 2.Which Escobar was shot dead after he returned home to Colombia following an own goal in the game against the USA that eliminated his team in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup? Andres Pablo Miguel 3.The 1994 World Cup saw the end of Diego Maradona’s international career. After testing positive for ephedrine, he was sent, but not before scoring __ goals in __ games? Zero, one Maradona scored in the opening game against Greece and failed to score against Nigeria. Two, three Maradona scored in the opening game against Greece and failed to score against Nigeria. One, two Maradona scored in the opening game against Greece and failed to score against Nigeria. 4.Which of these did Italy’s Roberto Baggio not do at the 1994 World Cup? Score in the same game as his namesake Dino Baggio Roberto and Dino Baggio scored in the win over Spain in the quarterfinals before the former missed the spot-kick in the final. Score a hat-trick Roberto and Dino Baggio scored in the win over Spain in the quarterfinals before the former missed the spot-kick in the final. Miss a penalty kick that gave Brazil the title in the final Roberto and Dino Baggio scored in the win over Spain in the quarterfinals before the former missed the spot-kick in the final. 5.Who became the only player to score five goals in a single World Cup game at the 1994 tournament? Russia’s Oleg Salenko Salenko scored five in Russia's 6-1 win over Cameroon. Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov Salenko scored five in Russia's 6-1 win over Cameroon. Czechoslovakia’s Tomas Skuhravy Salenko scored five in Russia's 6-1 win over Cameroon. 6.Group E at the 1994 World Cup is the only time all four teams finished with the same number of wins, draws, losses and goal difference. How were the team placements decided? Draw of lots The teams were placed in the order Mexico, Republic of Ireland, Italy and Norway. Italy progressed into Round-of-16 as one of the best third-placed teams. Goals scored, then goals conceded The teams were placed in the order Mexico, Republic of Ireland, Italy and Norway. Italy progressed into Round-of-16 as one of the best third-placed teams. Goals scored, then head-to-head record The teams were placed in the order Mexico, Republic of Ireland, Italy and Norway. Italy progressed into Round-of-16 as one of the best third-placed teams. 7.How many players scored at least five goals at the 1994 World Cup? Five Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia), Romario (Brazil), Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany), Roberto Baggio (Italy), Kennet Andersson (Sweden). Six Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia), Romario (Brazil), Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany), Roberto Baggio (Italy), Kennet Andersson (Sweden). Seven Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia), Romario (Brazil), Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany), Roberto Baggio (Italy), Kennet Andersson (Sweden). 8.In addition to Ronaldo, which member of Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning squad was part of the 1998 and 2002 teams too? Cafu Cafu came on as a substitute in the 1994 final and was named in the starting XI in Brazil's defeat to France in the 1998 final. The right-back was the skipper in the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil side. Dunga Cafu came on as a substitute in the 1994 final and was named in the starting XI in Brazil's defeat to France in the 1998 final. The right-back was the skipper in the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil side. Denilson Cafu came on as a substitute in the 1994 final and was named in the starting XI in Brazil's defeat to France in the 1998 final. The right-back was the skipper in the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil side. 9.An award for Most Entertaining Team was first presented at the 1994 World Cup. Which team won it? Bulgaria The champion took home the prize of the most entertaining team as well. Brazil The champion took home the prize of the most entertaining team as well. The Netherlands The champion took home the prize of the most entertaining team as well.