Quiz Daily quiz: Injury comebacks Today's quiz takes you through some dramatic comebacks from injury across sport. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 11 April, 2020 12:08 IST 1.Which F1 driver finished fourth at the 1976 Italian Grand Prix just 39 days after being part of a brutal crash at the German Grand Prix? James Hunt Niki Lauda Clay Regazzoni 2.Which footballer underwent surgery in March 2011 to remove a tumour, but was back in time to play 90 minutes of the season's Champions League final against Manchester United two months later? Eric Abidal Yaya Toure Seydou Keita 3.Having last played competitive tennis in 2012, who was forced to delay her planned return to the sport in January 2020? Kim Clijsters A knee injury delayed Kim Clijsters' comeback earlier this year. This was her second return to the sport after first retiring in 2007 to start a family. Maria Sharapova Venus Williams 4.Which footballer was forced to miss the best part of three years from 1999 due to multiple knee injuries, but still made his country's squad for the World Cup in 2002? Rivaldo Ronaldo Nazario Roque Junior 5.After being paralyzed in a freak gunshot injury on a train in 2006, which hockey player made a brave comeback to the sport in 2008 and led his country at the 2012 Olympic Games? Ignace Tirkey Arjun Halappa Sandeep Singh 6.After undergoing spinal fusion surgery and numerous neck surgeries ahead of the 2011 season, who capped off his career with a Super Bowl win in 2016? Tom Brady Peyton Manning Drew Brees 7.Who played the 2008 US Open despite suffering a double stress fracture on his left tibia? Phil Mickelson Bubba Watson Tiger Woods 8.Who had ligaments in his left knee severed in an accident with a drunk driver, but returned to competitive tennis and five years later and won the French Open? Thomas Muster Sergei Bruguera Albert Costa