Daily sports quiz: Mixed bag

Today's quiz is dedicated to sports trivia from across the spectrum. How many can you get right?

12 April, 2020 17:06 IST

1.Named for the Federation Internationale de Tir a l'Arc, in which sport is there a two-day event called the FITA round?
2.In which year were the Olympic games held in Moscow?
3.Which was the first non Test playing country to beat India in an international match?
4.In what sport was Jack Dempsey famous?
5.Which cyclist was also called the cannibal?
6.What is the number of the blue solid and stripe balls in the game of billiards?
7.How old was Boris Becker when he won his first Wimbledon singles title?
8.How many minutes is a rugby match?