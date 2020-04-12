Quiz Daily sports quiz: Mixed bag Today's quiz is dedicated to sports trivia from across the spectrum. How many can you get right? Team Sportstar 12 April, 2020 17:06 IST Can you crack the trivia in today's sports quiz? - Getty Images Team Sportstar 12 April, 2020 17:06 IST 1.Named for the Federation Internationale de Tir a l'Arc, in which sport is there a two-day event called the FITA round? Archery Equestrian Fencing 2.In which year were the Olympic games held in Moscow? 1962 1980 1992 3.Which was the first non Test playing country to beat India in an international match? East Africa Bangladesh Sri Lanka 4.In what sport was Jack Dempsey famous? Badminton American Football Boxing 5.Which cyclist was also called the cannibal? Lance Armstrong Eddie Merckx Mario Cipollini 6.What is the number of the blue solid and stripe balls in the game of billiards? 2 and 10 2 and 8 2 and 12 7.How old was Boris Becker when he won his first Wimbledon singles title? 17 18 19 8.How many minutes is a rugby match? 70 80 90