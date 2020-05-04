Quiz Quiz: 1930 FIFA World Cup Host and pre-tournament favourite Uruguay won the inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup. How much do you know about the showpiece event? Find out in our quiz. Team Sportstar 04 May, 2020 12:57 IST The inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup took place in Uruguay in 1930. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 May, 2020 12:57 IST 1.The 1930 World Cup was the only edition that didn't feature qualification. How many teams played in the tournament? Thirteen Fifteen Seventeen 2.Who scored the first goal in FIFA World Cup history? Luis Monti (Argentina) Juan Carreno (Mexico) Lucien Laurent (France) 3.The first World Cup has featured the most South American teams till date. How many? Six Seven Eight 4.At the 1930 World Cup, Mexico's Manuel Rosas was the youngest goalscorer, a tournament record only broken in 1958 by Pele. What other record did Rosas not set? First to score a hattrick at the World Cup First goalscorer from a penalty at the World Cup First to score an own goal at the World Cup 5.Who was the top goalscorer at the 1930 World Cup? Luis Monti (Argentina) Pedro Cea (Uruguay) Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 6.Who is acknowledged as having scored the first hattrick in World Cup history at the 1930 tournament? Bert Patenaude (USA) Pedro Cea (Uruguay) Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 7.Which of these 'firsts' did the USA not achieve at the 1930 World Cup? First clean sheet kept at the World Cup First hattrick conceded at the World Cup First hattrick scored at the World Cup 8.On what day of the week was the 1930 World Cup final between Uruguay and Argentina played? Friday Wednesday Sunday