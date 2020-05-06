Quiz Quiz: 1938 football World Cup The 1938 FIFA World Cup was held in France from 4 to 19 June 1938. Italy retained the Cup by beating Hungary 4–2 in the final. Test your knowledge of the third edition of the World Cup here. Team Sportstar 06 May, 2020 12:57 IST The FIFA president Jules Rimet (L) holds the urn for his grandson as he proceeds to the draw of the football matches for the 1938 FIFA World Cup in France. - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar 06 May, 2020 12:57 IST 1.Brazil defeated Poland 6-5 at the 1938 World Cup. Leonidas scored three goals for Brazil, and Ernst Wilimowski four for Poland. Which of the following is not true about Wilimowski? He is the only footballer to score four goals in a losing cause in World Cup history He scored an own goal that gave Germany the win It was his only appearance in a World Cup game (not counting qualifying games) 2.Which of the following is not true about Sweden’s 8-0 mauling of Cuba in the 1938 World Cup quarterfinals? It is the largest winning margin in World Cup history It is the only time that two players from the same team scored hat-tricks in one game It was the last time Cuba qualified for the World Cup 3.The Dutch East Indies became the first Asian team to qualify for the World Cup. How many games did it play at the 1938 tournament? Four Three One 4.Leonidas was the top goal-scorer of the 1938 World Cup with seven. How many goals did his Brazilian teammates collectively score at the tournament? Seven Six Five 5.Three venues hosted three games each at the 1938 World Cup. Two of the three hosted games that were replayed after the first match-ups ended in ties. Which venue hosted three different match-ups? Parc Lescure, Bordeaux Parc des Princes, Paris Stade Olympique de Colombes, Colombes 6.Which of these teams that made their World Cup debut at the 1938 tournament reached the quarterfinals? Cuba Poland Norway 7.What was unique about France’s loss in the quarterfinals of the 1938 World Cup? It was the second time it had lost to Italy in the tournament It was the first time a host nation had lost a match in World Cup history It was the third time it had lost in the quarterfinals of the World Cup 8.Czechoslovakia’s Oldrich Nejedly was the top-scorer at the 1934 World Cup with five goals. How many did he score at the 1938 tournament? Zero One Two