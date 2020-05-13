Quiz Quiz: 1966 Football World Cup England won the 1966 FIFA World Cup and it remains England's only title till date. Test your knowledge of the 1966 World Cup with our quiz. Team Sportstar 13 May, 2020 14:54 IST Bobby Moore receives the Jules Rimet Trophy from Queen Elizabeth II after leading England to victory over West Germany in the final in Wembley on July 30, 1966. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 13 May, 2020 14:54 IST 1.The 1966 World Cup was the first major sporting event to have a mascot – World Cup Willie, a lion wearing the Union Jack with the words “World Cup.” How many football World Cups since then have featured a lion as a mascot? One The 2006 World Cup had a lion wearing a Germany shirt with the number 06 called Goleo VI, along with a sidekick, a talking football named Pille. Two The 2006 World Cup had a lion wearing a Germany shirt with the number 06 called Goleo VI, along with a sidekick, a talking football named Pille. Five The 2006 World Cup had a lion wearing a Germany shirt with the number 06 called Goleo VI, along with a sidekick, a talking football named Pille. 2.The Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen prior to the 1966 World Cup, but it was found by a dog named ... four months before the tournament. Hamlet Pickles Sausage 3.England was unbeaten in six games in its 1966 World Cup campaign at home. It’s only draw, in the group stage, was against whom? Mexico England drew 0-0 with Uruguay in the opening game of the 1966 World Cup. France England drew 0-0 with Uruguay in the opening game of the 1966 World Cup. Uruguay England drew 0-0 with Uruguay in the opening game of the 1966 World Cup. 4.Eusebio scored a hat-trick for Portugal in a 5-3 win against North Korea in the 1962 World Cup quarterfinals. How many hat-tricks have been scored in the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage or better since then? One England’s Geoff Hurst scored the only hat-trick in a World Cup final at the 1966 tournament. Of the 26 since then, three have been in the round of 16 and the rest in the group stages. Two England’s Geoff Hurst scored the only hat-trick in a World Cup final at the 1966 tournament. Of the 26 since then, three have been in the round of 16 and the rest in the group stages. Three England’s Geoff Hurst scored the only hat-trick in a World Cup final at the 1966 tournament. Of the 26 since then, three have been in the round of 16 and the rest in the group stages. 5.Eusebio scored nine goals at the 1966 World Cup? How many were scored from penalties? Three Four Five 6.At 16 years and 339 days, which Brazilian was the youngest player ever to be named to a World Cup squad at the 1966 tournament? Fidelis Tostao Edu 7.England’s 11 goals in six games at 1966 was the lowest average goals per game for a World Cup-winning team at the time. Which country now holds the record? Spain, 2010 Spain scored eight goals in seven games at the 2010 World Cup. France, 2018 Spain scored eight goals in seven games at the 2010 World Cup. Italy, 1982 Spain scored eight goals in seven games at the 2010 World Cup. 8.Complete Kenneth Wolstenholme’s iconic commentary for the BBC from the final of the 1966 World Cup: “Some people are on the pitch. They think it’s all over. ... ... ... No, it isn’t! It is now! Yes, it is!