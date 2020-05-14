Quiz Quiz: 1970 Football World Cup Brazil won its third World Cup title in 1970. How much do you know about the ninth FIFA World Cup? Test yourself in our quiz. Team Sportstar 14 May, 2020 15:59 IST Stars of the Brazilian national team with the Jules Rimet trophy at Mexico City on June 23, 1970. Holding the trophy are (from left): Felix, Pele, Paulo Cesar, Jairzinho, and Brazilian Singer Wilson Simonal. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 14 May, 2020 15:59 IST 1.North Korea, which had reached the quarterfinals of the previous World Cup, was disqualified from the qualification tournament for the 1970 World Cup for refusing to play which country for political reasons? Israel South Korea Soviet Union 2.In the quarterfinals and semifinals of the 1970 World Cup, if the teams were tied at the end of 30 minutes of extra time, how was it decided which team would progress? A penalty shootout A coin toss The match would be replayed 3.The four semifinal spots at the 1970 World Cup were all filled by former champions. Which of the following wasn't one of them? West Germany Uruguay England 4.Italy progressed to the final of the 1970 World Cup after a 4-3 win in its semifinal. How many goals were scored in extra time in Italy's semifinal? Five West Germany's Karl-Heinz Schnellinger scored the only international goal of his career in injury time to level the semifinal against Italy at 1-1. Gerd Muller then gave West Germany the lead in the fourth minute of extra time. Tarcisio Burgnich equalised and then Luigi Riva gave Italy the lead. Muller then scored again for West Germany, before Gianni Rivera scored the winner for Italy. Three One 5.What does the 1970 World Cup final have in common with the 1930 and 2018 ones? Four different players scored for the winning team Brazil defeated Italy 4-1 in 1970. Uruguay came from a goal down to defeat Argentina in 1930. While four Brazilians and Uruguayans each scored in their respective finals, France too had four players score for it in 2018 – Croatia's Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring in the 18th minute with an own goal. The final scoreline was 4-2 The winner came from a goal down 6.Who scored in every game for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup? Pele Jairzinho scored seven goals in Brazil's six games, while Pele scored four. Teofilo Cubillas scored five goals in four games – for Peru. Jairzinho Teofilo Cubillas 7.The Jules Rimet Trophy, named after the FIFA president under whose leadership the World Cup was established, was permanently awarded to Brazil when it won its third title in 1970. Where is it currently located? The FIFA headquarters in Zurich The Brazil Football Confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro No idea. It was stolen. 8.Bonus question: Which Greek goddess was depicted on the Jules Rimet Trophy? Nike Nike is the Greek goddess of victory; Dionysus is the Greek god of wine. Telstar was the first World Cup ball to use the now-familiar design of 12 black pentagonal and 20 white hexagonal panels, made by Adidas. Dionysus Telstar Telstar was the first World Cup ball to use the now-familiar design of 12 black pentagonal and 20 white hexagonal panels, made by Adidas. Telstar Nike is the Greek goddess of victory; Dionysus is the Greek god of wine. Telstar was the first World Cup ball to use the now-familiar design of 12 black pentagonal and 20 white hexagonal panels, made by Adidas.