Quiz Quiz: 1974 football World Cup West Germany stopped Brazil's winning spree, winning its second title. How much do you know about the tenth FIFA World Cup? Test yourself in our quiz. Team Sportstar 15 May, 2020 13:53 IST Gerd Muller and West Germany upset the favourite in the Final to win the FIFA World Cup on home soil. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 May, 2020 13:53 IST 1.Which of the following is true about the format of the 1974 World Cup? The top two teams advanced from each group in first group stage, then the two group winners in the second group stage played the final The top two teams advanced from each group in first group stage, then the top two teams in each group in the second group stage played the semifinals The top two teams advanced from each group in first group stage, then the four group winners in the second group stage played the semifinals 2.East Germany made its World Cup debut at the 1974 tournament in West Germany. How many more times did East Germany qualify for the World Cup before East Germany and West Germany were reunified into a single Germany in 1990? Two One Zero 3.Link the following countries (in connection with the 1974 World Cup, of course): Czechoslovakia, England and Hungary. Finished at the bottom of their respective groups in the first group stage Former finalists who failed to qualify Eliminated at the end of the second group stage 4.For Spain, the 1974 World Cup was the last time... It did not progress from the group stage of the World Cup It bid for hosting rights for the World Cup It failed to qualify for the World Cup 5.East Germany and West Germany were both placed in Group 1 at the 1974 World Cup. They were tied on wins, goals scored and goals conceded, and both advanced to the next stage. Based on what metric was East Germany named the group topper? Head-to-head record East Germany won two games and drew one; West Germany won two and lost one. Drawing of lots East Germany won two games and drew one; West Germany won two and lost one. Points, of course East Germany won two games and drew one; West Germany won two and lost one. 6.Haiti played its first World Cup in 1974, where Emmanuel Sanon scored to give it the lead against Italy in their opening game, ending Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff’s run of most minutes played without conceding a goal in international football. Which of the following isn’t true? Italy conceded its first goal in 12 international games Sanon later scored against Argentina, after which Haiti has never qualified for the World Cup again. Haiti never scored a goal again in the World Cup Sanon later scored against Argentina, after which Haiti has never qualified for the World Cup again. Italy was knocked out in the first group stage on goal difference Sanon later scored against Argentina, after which Haiti has never qualified for the World Cup again. 7.West Germany became the first team to hold the World Cup and European Championship titles at the same time. Which of the following teams has not emulated it? Spain France Italy 8.Which of the following three sibling pairs at the 1974 World Cup stands out? Rene and Willy van de Kerkhof (the Netherlands) The van de Kerkhofs were twins. Roger and Guy Saint-Vil (Haiti) The van de Kerkhofs were twins. Fritz and Marion Leandre (Haiti) The van de Kerkhofs were twins.