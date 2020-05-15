Quiz

Quiz: 1974 football World Cup

West Germany stopped Brazil's winning spree, winning its second title. How much do you know about the tenth FIFA World Cup? Test yourself in our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 May, 2020 13:53 IST

Gerd Muller and West Germany upset the favourite in the Final to win the FIFA World Cup on home soil.   -  Getty Images

1.Which of the following is true about the format of the 1974 World Cup?
2.East Germany made its World Cup debut at the 1974 tournament in West Germany. How many more times did East Germany qualify for the World Cup before East Germany and West Germany were reunified into a single Germany in 1990?
3.Link the following countries (in connection with the 1974 World Cup, of course): Czechoslovakia, England and Hungary.
4.For Spain, the 1974 World Cup was the last time...
5.East Germany and West Germany were both placed in Group 1 at the 1974 World Cup. They were tied on wins, goals scored and goals conceded, and both advanced to the next stage. Based on what metric was East Germany named the group topper?
6.Haiti played its first World Cup in 1974, where Emmanuel Sanon scored to give it the lead against Italy in their opening game, ending Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff’s run of most minutes played without conceding a goal in international football. Which of the following isn’t true?
7.West Germany became the first team to hold the World Cup and European Championship titles at the same time. Which of the following teams has not emulated it?
8.Which of the following three sibling pairs at the 1974 World Cup stands out?