Quiz Quiz: 1982 Football World Cup Italy won its third title at the 1982 World Cup after a gap of 44 years. Test your knowledge of the competition. Team Sportstar 17 May, 2020 17:33 IST Brian Robson of England (left) gets the ball ahead of West Germany's Manfred Kaltz (right) during a FIFA World Cup match in Madrid, Spain on June 29, 1982. - AP/ The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar 17 May, 2020 17:33 IST 1.The 1982 World Cup was the first of two times that all six continental confederations were represented at the tournament. Which team represented the Oceania Football Confederation? New Zealand Australia Fiji 2.Hungary defeated El Salvador 10-1 in the first group stage of the 1982 World Cup in a game that equalled the records for biggest winning margin as well as most goals scored by both teams in a World Cup game. How far did Hungary progress in the tournament? Semifinals Second group stage First group stage 3.Ah, the Disgrace of Gijon. Team X had caused an upset when it had defeated West Germany in their first game at the 1982 World Cup. On the last day of fixtures of the first group stage, West Germany and Austria would both progress if the former won by one or two goals. Any more goals by West Germany and Team X would progress at the expense of Austria. A win for Austria or a draw meant Team X would progress at the expense of West Germany. West Germany won 1-0, and Team X was eliminated. Team X was ? Chile Algeria Cameroon 4.The 1982 World Cup was the third and last time all four semifinalists were from Europe. The four teams were Italy, West Germany, ... and ... England and Spain France and Poland Belgium and Hungary 5.In one of the greatest matches of all time, West Germany defeated France 5-4 in the first ever World Cup penalty shootout in the 1982 semifinals. Who scored the winning goal for West Germany? Horst Hrubesch Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Klaus Fischer 6.West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher collided with France’s Patrick Battiston in their 1982 World Cup semifinal, the former’s right hip making contact with the latter’s face. Battiston was knocked unconscious, lost a couple of teeth, had vertebra damage, and later fell into a coma. What happened to Schumacher? Nothing He too was stretchered off He was shown a red card 7.Which stadium hosted the most games at the 1982 World Cup? Vincente Calderon, Madrid Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Camp Nou, Barcelona 8.Who became the oldest World Cup winner at the 1982 tournament? Claudio Gentile Dino Zoff Franco Causio