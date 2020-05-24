Quiz

Quiz: 2002 Football World Cup

Brazil secured its fifth World Cup title in the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in South Korea and Japan. How much do you know about the competition? Find out with our quiz.

24 May, 2020 16:30 IST

Time to celebrate: Brazil's Ronaldo celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in the 2002 World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. - AP

1.Defending champion France was eliminated in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup. How many goals did the team score in its three games?
2.France wasn’t the only former champion that was eliminated from Group A as Denmark and Senegal progressed at the 2002 World Cup. Which was the other team that got dumped out?
3.Which team progressed because of a golden goal in extra time and then was eliminated in the same way in the next round of the knockouts at the 2002 World Cup?
4.In the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals, four UEFA teams faced opponents from four other confederations? Brazil, South Korea, the USA and ...?
5.In 2002, South Korea became the first country not from the European or South American confederations to reach the semifinals of the World Cup since ...?
6.Which player won the Golden Ball at the 2002 World Cup?
7.Who scored the fastest goal in World Cup history – in just 11 seconds – in Turkey’s win over South Korea in the third-place playoff at the 2002 World Cup?
8.In a game against Sweden at the 2002 World Cup, who became the only player to be sent off from the bench in a World Cup game?