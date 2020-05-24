Quiz Quiz: 2002 Football World Cup Brazil secured its fifth World Cup title in the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in South Korea and Japan. How much do you know about the competition? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 24 May, 2020 16:30 IST Time to celebrate: Brazil's Ronaldo celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in the 2002 World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. - AP Team Sportstar 24 May, 2020 16:30 IST 1.Defending champion France was eliminated in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup. How many goals did the team score in its three games? Two One Zero 2.France wasn’t the only former champion that was eliminated from Group A as Denmark and Senegal progressed at the 2002 World Cup. Which was the other team that got dumped out? Argentina Uruguay Italy 3.Which team progressed because of a golden goal in extra time and then was eliminated in the same way in the next round of the knockouts at the 2002 World Cup? Senegal South Korea and Senegal both won their round-of-16 games via golden goal. Turkey then defeated Senegal via golden goal. South Korea South Korea and Senegal both won their round-of-16 games via golden goal. Turkey then defeated Senegal via golden goal. Turkey South Korea and Senegal both won their round-of-16 games via golden goal. Turkey then defeated Senegal via golden goal. 4.In the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals, four UEFA teams faced opponents from four other confederations? Brazil, South Korea, the USA and ...? Nigeria Senegal Cameroon 5.In 2002, South Korea became the first country not from the European or South American confederations to reach the semifinals of the World Cup since ...? The USA The USA reached the semifinals at the first World Cup in 1930. North Korea reached the quarters in 1966. Mexico has twice reached the quarters, in 1970 and 1986, both at home. North Korea The USA reached the semifinals at the first World Cup in 1930. North Korea reached the quarters in 1966. Mexico has twice reached the quarters, in 1970 and 1986, both at home. Mexico The USA reached the semifinals at the first World Cup in 1930. North Korea reached the quarters in 1966. Mexico has twice reached the quarters, in 1970 and 1986, both at home. 6.Which player won the Golden Ball at the 2002 World Cup? Germany’s Oliver Kahn Brazil's Ronaldo Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf 7.Who scored the fastest goal in World Cup history – in just 11 seconds – in Turkey’s win over South Korea in the third-place playoff at the 2002 World Cup? South Korea’s Park Ji-sung Turkey’s Hakan Sukur South Korea’s Seol Ki-hyeon 8.In a game against Sweden at the 2002 World Cup, who became the only player to be sent off from the bench in a World Cup game? Argentina’s Claudio Caniggia England’s Teddy Sheringham Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha