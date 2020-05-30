Quiz: Football World Cup 2018

The goal-scorers were Romelu Lukaku (four), Eden Hazard (three), Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen (one each) and one own goal by Brazil’s Fernandinho in the quarterfinals.