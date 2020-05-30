Quiz

Quiz: Football World Cup 2018

France won its second World Cup title, 20 years after its first, in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Test your knowledge of the 21st FIFA World Cup.

30 May, 2020 14:44 IST

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy after the World Cup final, on July 15, 2018. - AP

1.Twelve stadiums in 11 cities were used for the 2018 football World Cup in Russia. How many were new ones built for the tournament?
2.Mexico’s Rafael Marquez made his fifth appearance at a World Cup at the 2018 tournament in Russia. In how many World Cups did he captain his team?
3.Essam Al-Hadary was 45 years and 161 days old when he turned out for Egypt against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup. Which of these was he not?
4.Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal in the group-stage game against Spain that ended in a 3-3 draw. How many times did Portugal come from behind to level the game?
5.At the 2018 World Cup, whose goal in the group stage was the first to be upheld by VAR (video assistant referee)?
6.Fill in the blank: Brazil’s Pele, West Germany’s Uwe Seeler, Germany’s Miroslav Klose, ... (Hint: Goal-scorers.)
7.England’s Harry Kane was the top-scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six goals. How many were scored from penalty kicks?
8.Belgium set the record for most players scoring goals for one team at a single World Cup tournament in 2018. How many?