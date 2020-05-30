Quiz Quiz: Football World Cup 2018 France won its second World Cup title, 20 years after its first, in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Test your knowledge of the 21st FIFA World Cup. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2020 14:44 IST France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy after the World Cup final, on July 15, 2018. - AP Team Sportstar 30 May, 2020 14:44 IST 1.Twelve stadiums in 11 cities were used for the 2018 football World Cup in Russia. How many were new ones built for the tournament? Nine Seven Five 2.Mexico’s Rafael Marquez made his fifth appearance at a World Cup at the 2018 tournament in Russia. In how many World Cups did he captain his team? Two Five Zero 3.Essam Al-Hadary was 45 years and 161 days old when he turned out for Egypt against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup. Which of these was he not? Oldest captain at a World Cup Oldest goalkeeper at a World Cup Oldest goal-scorer at a World Cup 4.Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal in the group-stage game against Spain that ended in a 3-3 draw. How many times did Portugal come from behind to level the game? Two One Three 5.At the 2018 World Cup, whose goal in the group stage was the first to be upheld by VAR (video assistant referee)? Diego Costa for Spain against Portugal Ciro Immobile for Italy against the Netherlands Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal against Morocco 6.Fill in the blank: Brazil’s Pele, West Germany’s Uwe Seeler, Germany’s Miroslav Klose, ... (Hint: Goal-scorers.) Argentina’s Lionel Messi Players with the most tournaments in which they scored at least one goal – four. Germany’s Thomas Muller Players with the most tournaments in which they scored at least one goal – four. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo Players with the most tournaments in which they scored at least one goal – four. 7.England’s Harry Kane was the top-scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six goals. How many were scored from penalty kicks? Three Four Two 8.Belgium set the record for most players scoring goals for one team at a single World Cup tournament in 2018. How many? Ten The goal-scorers were Romelu Lukaku (four), Eden Hazard (three), Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen (one each) and one own goal by Brazil’s Fernandinho in the quarterfinals. Eleven The goal-scorers were Romelu Lukaku (four), Eden Hazard (three), Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen (one each) and one own goal by Brazil’s Fernandinho in the quarterfinals. Twelve The goal-scorers were Romelu Lukaku (four), Eden Hazard (three), Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen (one each) and one own goal by Brazil’s Fernandinho in the quarterfinals.