Quiz Quiz: Formula 1 over the years Today's quiz takes you through the history of Formula One. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 30 March, 2020 07:51 IST The coronavirus outbreak has seen several races of the 2020 Formula One season postponed or cancelled. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 30 March, 2020 07:51 IST 1.Max Verstappen may be the youngest driver to start an F1 race. But who was the youngest to score points on debut? Daniil Kvyat At 19, Kvyat finished ninth at the 2014 Australian GP. Jenson Button At 19, Kvyat finished ninth at the 2014 Australian GP. Lando Norris At 19, Kvyat finished ninth at the 2014 Australian GP. 2.A total of 10 British drivers have won 19 drivers' titles. Who was the first to win consecutive ones? Jim Clark Hamilton is the only one till date (2014-15, 2017-19). Jackie Stewart Hamilton is the only one till date (2014-15, 2017-19). Lewis Hamilton Hamilton is the only one till date (2014-15, 2017-19). 3.Only two F1 drivers have come out of retirement to win the drivers' title. Which of these three world champions is not one? Nigel Mansell Mansell retired in 1992 and briefly made a return with WIlliams and then McLaren until 1995. Niki Lauda Mansell retired in 1992 and briefly made a return with WIlliams and then McLaren until 1995. Alain Prost Mansell retired in 1992 and briefly made a return with WIlliams and then McLaren until 1995. 4.Which season saw seven different drivers win the first seven races -- a record for F1? 2011 Jenson Button(Australian GP), Fernando Alonso (Malaysian GP), Nico Rosberg (Chinese GP), Sebastian Vettel (Bahrain GP), Pastor Maldonado (Spanish GP), Mark Webber (Monaco GP), Lewis Hamilton (Canadian GP) 2012 Jenson Button(Australian GP), Fernando Alonso (Malaysian GP), Nico Rosberg (Chinese GP), Sebastian Vettel (Bahrain GP), Pastor Maldonado (Spanish GP), Mark Webber (Monaco GP), Lewis Hamilton (Canadian GP) 2013 Jenson Button(Australian GP), Fernando Alonso (Malaysian GP), Nico Rosberg (Chinese GP), Sebastian Vettel (Bahrain GP), Pastor Maldonado (Spanish GP), Mark Webber (Monaco GP), Lewis Hamilton (Canadian GP) 5.F1 is the highest level of four-wheel racing. But one team ran a six-wheel car for two seasons and even took one win and pole position each, along with three fastest laps? Which one? Brabham (1966-67) Tyrrell had to abandon design after tyre manufacturer Goodyear refused to develop the tyres needed for the car. Tyrrell (1976-77) Tyrrell had to abandon design after tyre manufacturer Goodyear refused to develop the tyres needed for the car. Maserati (1956-57) Tyrrell had to abandon design after tyre manufacturer Goodyear refused to develop the tyres needed for the car. 6.Who is the only driver in F1 history to lead the only race he ever took part in? Sakon Yamamoto Winkelhock for Spyker F1 at the 2007 European GP. He replaced Albers, who took part in the first nine races that season, and was replaced by Yamamoto for the remaining seven. Christijan Albers Winkelhock for Spyker F1 at the 2007 European GP. He replaced Albers, who took part in the first nine races that season, and was replaced by Yamamoto for the remaining seven. Markus Winkelhock Winkelhock for Spyker F1 at the 2007 European GP. He replaced Albers, who took part in the first nine races that season, and was replaced by Yamamoto for the remaining seven. 7.Only one driver has won the F1 world championship posthumously. Who was it? Jochen Rindt (1970) Rindt won five of the first 10 of 13 races of the 1970 season for Lotus. Then, he died in an accident in practice for the Italian GP. By the end of the 12th race, Jacky Ickx was far enough behind in the points that Rindt was crowned champion Graham Hill (1962) Rindt won five of the first 10 of 13 races of the 1970 season for Lotus. Then, he died in an accident in practice for the Italian GP. By the end of the 12th race, Jacky Ickx was far enough behind in the points that Rindt was crowned champion James Hunt (1976) Rindt won five of the first 10 of 13 races of the 1970 season for Lotus. Then, he died in an accident in practice for the Italian GP. By the end of the 12th race, Jacky Ickx was far enough behind in the points that Rindt was crowned champion 8.Only twice has an F1 driver won just one race in a title-winning season. Who isn't one of them? Keke Rosberg (1982) The Italian Andretti had six race wins in his title-winning season. Mario Andretti (1978) The Italian Andretti had six race wins in his title-winning season. Mike Hawthorn (1958) The Italian Andretti had six race wins in his title-winning season.