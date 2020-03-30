Quiz: Formula 1 over the years

Quiz

Today's quiz takes you through the history of Formula One. How well can you crack the trivia?

The coronavirus outbreak has seen several races of the 2020 Formula One calendar postponed or cancelled.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen several races of the 2020 Formula One season postponed or cancelled.   -  Getty Images

1.Max Verstappen may be the youngest driver to start an F1 race. But who was the youngest to score points on debut?
2.A total of 10 British drivers have won 19 drivers' titles. Who was the first to win consecutive ones?
3.Only two F1 drivers have come out of retirement to win the drivers' title. Which of these three world champions is not one?
4.Which season saw seven different drivers win the first seven races -- a record for F1?
5.F1 is the highest level of four-wheel racing. But one team ran a six-wheel car for two seasons and even took one win and pole position each, along with three fastest laps? Which one?
6.Who is the only driver in F1 history to lead the only race he ever took part in?
7.Only one driver has won the F1 world championship posthumously. Who was it?
8.Only twice has an F1 driver won just one race in a title-winning season. Who isn't one of them?