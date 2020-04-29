Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 2011 India clinched the World Cup title for the second time in April, 2011. How much do you know about the ICC World Cup in 2011? Find out in our quiz. Team Sportstar 29 April, 2020 15:23 IST Yuvraj Singh embraces M. S. Dhoni after India's win in the World Cup final in Mumbai. - K. R. DEEPAK Team Sportstar 29 April, 2020 15:23 IST 1.How many wicketkeepers captained their sides at the 2011 World Cup? Three Canada (Ashish Bagai), India (M. S. Dhoni), Sri Lanka (Kumar Sangakkara). Four Canada (Ashish Bagai), India (M. S. Dhoni), Sri Lanka (Kumar Sangakkara). Two Canada (Ashish Bagai), India (M. S. Dhoni), Sri Lanka (Kumar Sangakkara). 2.Six batsmen scored two centuries each at the 2011 World Cup. Who wasn't one of them? A. B. de Villiers A. B. de Villiers, Mahela Jayawardene, Ryan ten Doeschate, Sachin Tendulkar, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Upal Tharanga each scored two. Sachin Tendulkar A. B. de Villiers, Mahela Jayawardene, Ryan ten Doeschate, Sachin Tendulkar, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Upal Tharanga each scored two. Kumar Sangakkara A. B. de Villiers, Mahela Jayawardene, Ryan ten Doeschate, Sachin Tendulkar, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Upal Tharanga each scored two. 3.Each of the following three batsmen scored four fifties at the 2011 World Cup. Which one additionally scored one century? Gautam Gambhir Yuvraj Singh Brad Haddin 4.Kenya conceded 46 extras against Pakistan in the group stage of the 2011 World Cup. What record did Kenya equal? Most extras conceded in a World Cup match Most no balls bowled in an ODI innings Most wides conceded in an ODI innings 5.There were nine instances of bowlers taking at least five wickets in a match at the 2011 World Cup. How many were taken against India? Four The other five were taken against Canada, Ireland, Kenya and the Netherlands - all non-Test playing nations. Two The other five were taken against Canada, Ireland, Kenya and the Netherlands - all non-Test playing nations. Zero The other five were taken against Canada, Ireland, Kenya and the Netherlands - all non-Test playing nations. 6.Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and India's Zaheer Khan finished the 2011 World Cup with 21 wickets each. How many hauls of at least four wickets did each take? Two and two Four and zero Three and one 7.India and England's tied match at the 2011 World Cup was the ___ consecutive World Cup to feature one tied match. Fourth Second Fifth 8.Which team featured both the youngest and oldest players at the 2011 World Cup? Kenya Nitish Kumar 16 and John Davison 40. Pakistan Nitish Kumar 16 and John Davison 40. Canada Nitish Kumar 16 and John Davison 40.