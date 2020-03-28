Quiz Quiz: IPL over the years - Part II Today's quiz takes you through the previous editions of the Indian Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia? Ramesh Natarajan 28 March, 2020 09:05 IST File image of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. - K. PIchumani Ramesh Natarajan 28 March, 2020 09:05 IST 1.An injury to which player ahead of the 2012 IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings resulted in a sequence of events that saw Manvinder Bisla being brought into the playing 11? Bisla played a starring role in the final scoring 89 off 48 balls. Brendon McCullum The former Chennai Super Kings bowler was with Kolkata in the 2012 season. He got injured ahead of the final, which meant Brett Lee had to replace him. This resulted in Brendon McCullum being dropped due to the four-foreign player cap and Manvinder Bisla was brought in. Lakshmipathy Balaji The former Chennai Super Kings bowler was with Kolkata in the 2012 season. He got injured ahead of the final, which meant Brett Lee had to replace him. This resulted in Brendon McCullum being dropped due to the four-foreign player cap and Manvinder Bisla was brought in. Brett Lee The former Chennai Super Kings bowler was with Kolkata in the 2012 season. He got injured ahead of the final, which meant Brett Lee had to replace him. This resulted in Brendon McCullum being dropped due to the four-foreign player cap and Manvinder Bisla was brought in. 2.Which of the following players did Delhi Daredevils not purchase during the auction for the 2012 IPL season? Delhi had a great run during the league stage finishing top of the table. Mahela Jayawardene Maxwell was not signed at the auction but came in as a replacement player and ended up playing two games for Delhi in the 2012 IPL. Glenn Maxwell Maxwell was not signed at the auction but came in as a replacement player and ended up playing two games for Delhi in the 2012 IPL. Andre Russell Maxwell was not signed at the auction but came in as a replacement player and ended up playing two games for Delhi in the 2012 IPL. 3.In one of the most memorable moments in IPL history, Adam Gilchrist dismissed Harbhajan Singh in the only ball he bowled in his IPL career. While Gilchrist bowled, who assumed the keeping duties? Manan Vohra Former India pacer Kumar took the gloves. Gilchrist even went on to do the then-in-vogue Gangnam style after taking the wicket. Shaun Marsh Former India pacer Kumar took the gloves. Gilchrist even went on to do the then-in-vogue Gangnam style after taking the wicket. Praveen Kumar Former India pacer Kumar took the gloves. Gilchrist even went on to do the then-in-vogue Gangnam style after taking the wicket. 4.Delhi Daredevils did not play all their home matches in the 2013 IPL at the Feroz Shah Kotla. They played two home matches at another venue 1,200-plus km away. Where were these matches held? Raipur Kolkata Knight Riders, in fact, played two home games at Ranchi in the 2013 IPL. Indore Kolkata Knight Riders, in fact, played two home games at Ranchi in the 2013 IPL. Ranchi Kolkata Knight Riders, in fact, played two home games at Ranchi in the 2013 IPL. 5.Who among the following did not finish as one of the top-three run getters in the 2014 IPL? Robin Uthappa Robin Uthappa topped the charts that season with 660 runs followed by Dwayne Smith with 566 runs. Glenn Maxwell came third scoring 552 runs. Dwayne Smith Robin Uthappa topped the charts that season with 660 runs followed by Dwayne Smith with 566 runs. Glenn Maxwell came third scoring 552 runs. Brendon McCullum Robin Uthappa topped the charts that season with 660 runs followed by Dwayne Smith with 566 runs. Glenn Maxwell came third scoring 552 runs. 6.How many games did Chennai Super Kings play in Chennai in the 2014 IPL? 0 Yep, they played zero matches at Chennai! After the initial matches that were held outside India, CSK played all their home games at Ranchi. 5 Yep, they played zero matches at Chennai! After the initial matches that were held outside India, CSK played all their home games at Ranchi. 7 Yep, they played zero matches at Chennai! After the initial matches that were held outside India, CSK played all their home games at Ranchi. 7.Which of the following batsmen scored an astonishing 64 off 24 balls with five fours and six sixes in a league match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2015 IPL? Harbhajan Singh Yes, Harbhajan Singh! Need we say more? Mitchell Johnson Yes, Harbhajan Singh! Need we say more? Corey Anderson Yes, Harbhajan Singh! Need we say more? 8.Which all-rounder played a starring role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in its league match against Mumbai Indians at Bangalore in the 2015 IPL scoring 47*(25) and taking 4/33? Nathan Coulter Nile The South African all-rounder played in the 2015 and 2016 seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore David Wiese The South African all-rounder played in the 2015 and 2016 seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore Darren Sammy The South African all-rounder played in the 2015 and 2016 seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore