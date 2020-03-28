Quiz

Quiz: IPL over the years - Part II

Today's quiz takes you through the previous editions of the Indian Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia?

28 March, 2020 09:05 IST

1.An injury to which player ahead of the 2012 IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings resulted in a sequence of events that saw Manvinder Bisla being brought into the playing 11? Bisla played a starring role in the final scoring 89 off 48 balls.
2.Which of the following players did Delhi Daredevils not purchase during the auction for the 2012 IPL season? Delhi had a great run during the league stage finishing top of the table.
3.In one of the most memorable moments in IPL history, Adam Gilchrist dismissed Harbhajan Singh in the only ball he bowled in his IPL career. While Gilchrist bowled, who assumed the keeping duties?
4.Delhi Daredevils did not play all their home matches in the 2013 IPL at the Feroz Shah Kotla. They played two home matches at another venue 1,200-plus km away. Where were these matches held?
5.Who among the following did not finish as one of the top-three run getters in the 2014 IPL?
6.How many games did Chennai Super Kings play in Chennai in the 2014 IPL?
7.Which of the following batsmen scored an astonishing 64 off 24 balls with five fours and six sixes in a league match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2015 IPL?
8.Which all-rounder played a starring role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in its league match against Mumbai Indians at Bangalore in the 2015 IPL scoring 47*(25) and taking 4/33?