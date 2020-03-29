Quiz Quiz: IPL over the years - Part III Today's quiz takes you through the previous editions of the Indian Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia? Ramesh Natarajan 29 March, 2020 08:52 IST Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century for RCB. - K.R. Deepak Ramesh Natarajan 29 March, 2020 08:52 IST 1.It is well known that after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, their players were offered to the newly formed franchises Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Super Giants. Pune had the first pick and chose M. S. Dhoni; Gujarat had the second pick and chose Suresh Raina. Who was the third pick, chosen by Pune? R. Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja was the fourth pick (to Gujarat) and R. Ashwin the fifth (to Pune). Faf du Plessis Ravindra Jadeja was the fourth pick (to Gujarat) and R. Ashwin the fifth (to Pune). Ajinkya Rahane Ravindra Jadeja was the fourth pick (to Gujarat) and R. Ashwin the fifth (to Pune). 2.Virat Kohli scored his first IPL hundred in a match against Gujarat Lions at Rajkot. With whom did he stitch together a 121-run undefeated partnership in the process? Shane Watson Rahul, who was later released by the Royal Challengers, scored an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls. Sarfaraz Khan Rahul, who was later released by the Royal Challengers, scored an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls. K. L. Rahul Rahul, who was later released by the Royal Challengers, scored an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls. 3.In a rare occurrence, two bowlers took hat-tricks on the same day during the 2017 IPL. Who among the following did not take a hat-trick on that day? Samuel Badree It was Andrew Tye’s debut match for Gujarat Lions and he ended up taking 5/17. Unadkat also took a hat-trick in 2017, but it was not on this day. Jaydev Unadkat It was Andrew Tye’s debut match for Gujarat Lions and he ended up taking 5/17. Unadkat also took a hat-trick in 2017, but it was not on this day. Andrew Tye It was Andrew Tye’s debut match for Gujarat Lions and he ended up taking 5/17. Unadkat also took a hat-trick in 2017, but it was not on this day. 4.Who scored the fastest fifty of the 2017 IPL in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore? Scored off 15 balls, this is the joint-second fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. Chris Morris The record for the fastest 50 is held by K. L. Rahul when he scored it off 14 balls in the 2018 IPL. Sunil Narine The record for the fastest 50 is held by K. L. Rahul when he scored it off 14 balls in the 2018 IPL. K. L. Rahul The record for the fastest 50 is held by K. L. Rahul when he scored it off 14 balls in the 2018 IPL. 5.In a pulsating opening game of the 2018 IPL, Chennai Super Kings made a roaring comeback with a come-from-behind win against Mumbai Indians. Kedar Jadhav played a key role in the final over, scoring a six and a four off which bowler? Mustafizur Rahman The Chennai team came back from a precarious 84 for six to win the match on the back of Dwayne Bravo’s 68. Jasprit Bumrah The Chennai team came back from a precarious 84 for six to win the match on the back of Dwayne Bravo’s 68. Hardik Pandya The Chennai team came back from a precarious 84 for six to win the match on the back of Dwayne Bravo’s 68. 6.Which Kings XI Punjab bowler took five of the six Sunrisers Hyderabad wickets to fall in a league match at Hyderabad? He ended up with figures of 5/14 in the process. Barinder Sran Rajpot dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Rajpot dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha. Ankit Rajpoot Rajpot dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha. 7.With a score of 114 against against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who held the record for the highest individual score in the 2019 IPL? Sanju Samson Samson, Rahane, David Warner, Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul also scored hundreds in the 2019 season. Ajinkya Rahane Samson, Rahane, David Warner, Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul also scored hundreds in the 2019 season. Jonny Bairstow Samson, Rahane, David Warner, Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul also scored hundreds in the 2019 season. 8.Who hit the headlines as the youngest cricketer to play in the IPL when he appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the same league match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad where Jonny Bairstow made 114? Prabhsimran Singh Prayas endured a difficult debut though, going for 56 runs off his four overs. Prayas Ray Burman Prayas endured a difficult debut though, going for 56 runs off his four overs. Akshdeep Nath Prayas endured a difficult debut though, going for 56 runs off his four overs.