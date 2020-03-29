Quiz

Quiz: IPL over the years - Part III

Today's quiz takes you through the previous editions of the Indian Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia?

Ramesh Natarajan
29 March, 2020 08:52 IST

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century for RCB.   -  K.R. Deepak

1.It is well known that after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, their players were offered to the newly formed franchises Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Super Giants. Pune had the first pick and chose M. S. Dhoni; Gujarat had the second pick and chose Suresh Raina. Who was the third pick, chosen by Pune?
2.Virat Kohli scored his first IPL hundred in a match against Gujarat Lions at Rajkot. With whom did he stitch together a 121-run undefeated partnership in the process?
3.In a rare occurrence, two bowlers took hat-tricks on the same day during the 2017 IPL. Who among the following did not take a hat-trick on that day?
4.Who scored the fastest fifty of the 2017 IPL in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore? Scored off 15 balls, this is the joint-second fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.
5.In a pulsating opening game of the 2018 IPL, Chennai Super Kings made a roaring comeback with a come-from-behind win against Mumbai Indians. Kedar Jadhav played a key role in the final over, scoring a six and a four off which bowler?
6.Which Kings XI Punjab bowler took five of the six Sunrisers Hyderabad wickets to fall in a league match at Hyderabad? He ended up with figures of 5/14 in the process.
7.With a score of 114 against against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who held the record for the highest individual score in the 2019 IPL?
8.Who hit the headlines as the youngest cricketer to play in the IPL when he appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the same league match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad where Jonny Bairstow made 114?