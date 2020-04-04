Quiz Football quiz: La-Liga over the years Today's quiz takes you through the La-Liga. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 04 April, 2020 09:59 IST How well do you know La-Liga history? - AFP Team Sportstar 04 April, 2020 09:59 IST 1.Who among these players has not won the La Liga with both Real Madrid and Barcelona? Michael Laudrup Albert Celades Javier Saviola Luis Figo 2.Who was Deportivo La Coruña’s top goalscorer when they won the La Liga title in 1999-00? Salva Roy Makaay (22 goals) Pauleta Roy Makaay (22 goals) Roy Makaay Roy Makaay (22 goals) Turu Flores Roy Makaay (22 goals) 3.Which is the only club, other than Real Madrid and Barcelona, never to have played outside the Spanish top division? Athletic Bilbao Valencia Altetico Madrid Deportivo La Coruña 4.Who is the only African footballer to win the La Liga Pichichi (also known as Golden Boot) award? George Weah Samuel Eto’o (2005-06) Geremi Samuel Eto’o (2005-06) Samuel Eto’o Samuel Eto’o (2005-06) Frederic Kanoute Samuel Eto’o (2005-06) 5.Which La Liga club has finished runners-up in the league the most number of times? Barcelona Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Valencia 6.Who holds the record for the most hat-tricks in La Liga history? Telmo Zarra Lionel Messi (36) Lionel Messi Lionel Messi (36) Alfredo di Stefano Lionel Messi (36) Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi (36) 7.Who has made the most appearances in La Liga history? Andoni Zubizarreta Andoni Zubizarreta (622) Raul Andoni Zubizarreta (622) Lionel Messi Andoni Zubizarreta (622) Hugo Sanchez Andoni Zubizarreta (622) 8.Which Spanish player has won the most La Liga titles? Raul Francisco Gento (12) Francisco Gento Francisco Gento (12) Sergio Ramos Francisco Gento (12) Cesar Rodriguez Francisco Gento (12)