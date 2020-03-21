Quiz Quiz: Test your Olympics knowledge It's the Olympics year but the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Games is still undecided due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a little over three months to go for the scheduled start, test your Olympics knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar 21 March, 2020 11:29 IST Olympic rings logo pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee's headquarters in Lausanne - AFP Team Sportstar 21 March, 2020 11:29 IST 1.Tokyo was scheduled to host the Olympics once before when the Games had to be cancelled? When? 1916 Tokyo was set to co-host the 1940 Olympics with Helsinki. The Games were cancelled due to the outbreak of World War II. 1940 Tokyo was set to co-host the 1940 Olympics with Helsinki. The Games were cancelled due to the outbreak of World War II. 1944 Tokyo was set to co-host the 1940 Olympics with Helsinki. The Games were cancelled due to the outbreak of World War II. 2.Cricket has been an Olympic sport only once. In what year? London 1908 There were only two participants in the Great Britain and France with the former winning gold after a 158-run victory. Sydney 2000 There were only two participants in the Great Britain and France with the former winning gold after a 158-run victory. Paris 1900 There were only two participants in the Great Britain and France with the former winning gold after a 158-run victory. 3.How many time has India won the hockey gold at the Olympics? How many were consecutive? 8 & 6 The Indian men's hockey team won gold in every single Olympics from 1928 until 1960. Its unbeaten streak of 30-0 came to an end in the 1960 gold medal match. 6 & 6 The Indian men's hockey team won gold in every single Olympics from 1928 until 1960. Its unbeaten streak of 30-0 came to an end in the 1960 gold medal match. 7 & 5 The Indian men's hockey team won gold in every single Olympics from 1928 until 1960. Its unbeaten streak of 30-0 came to an end in the 1960 gold medal match. 4.At the Ancient Olympic Games, sprint, javelin throw, discus throw and long jump were four of the five events in the pentathlon. What was the fifth? Wrestling The modern pentathlon comprises of fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running. Triple jump The modern pentathlon comprises of fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running. Swimming The modern pentathlon comprises of fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running. 5.Who was the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympics? And what year? Zoltan Magyar, 1980 Romania's Nadia Comaneci was all of 14-years-old when she was awarded the score of 10. Nellie Kim, 1976 Romania's Nadia Comaneci was all of 14-years-old when she was awarded the score of 10. Nadia Comaneci, 1976 Romania's Nadia Comaneci was all of 14-years-old when she was awarded the score of 10. 6.In 2008, Michael Phelps broke the record for most gold medals won at a single Olympic Games. Whose record did he break? Kristin Otto American swimmer Mark Spitz held the record for most gold medals in a single Games in 1972. Mark Spitz American swimmer Mark Spitz held the record for most gold medals in a single Games in 1972. Michael Phelps American swimmer Mark Spitz held the record for most gold medals in a single Games in 1972. 7.How many Olympic medals have Dhyan Chand and his family won? Six Dhyan Chand won three golds, elder brother Roop Singh won two golds, and son Ashok Kumar won a bronze medal. Three Dhyan Chand won three golds, elder brother Roop Singh won two golds, and son Ashok Kumar won a bronze medal. Five Dhyan Chand won three golds, elder brother Roop Singh won two golds, and son Ashok Kumar won a bronze medal. 8.India has won two medals in athletics at the Olympic Games. Who won them and when? Milkha Singh Norman Pritchard won silver in men's 200m and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Olympics. Norman Pritchard Norman Pritchard won silver in men's 200m and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Olympics. Nilima Ghose Norman Pritchard won silver in men's 200m and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Olympics. 9.Only once has the Olympics been held in two different countries. When and where? 1956/ Melbourne and Stockholm Because of issues regarding quarantine of horses in Australia, the equestrian events were held in Sweden 1920/Amsterdam and Antwerp Because of issues regarding quarantine of horses in Australia, the equestrian events were held in Sweden 1896/Athens and Paris Because of issues regarding quarantine of horses in Australia, the equestrian events were held in Sweden 10.Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics. But who was the first Indian to win a medal in wrestling at the Games? Randhir Shindes Kashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won a bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Games. Kumar Navale Kashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won a bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Games. Kashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav Kashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won a bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Games.