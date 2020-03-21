Quiz

Quiz: Test your Olympics knowledge

It's the Olympics year but the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Games is still undecided due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a little over three months to go for the scheduled start, test your Olympics knowledge with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 March, 2020 11:29 IST

Olympic rings logo pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee's headquarters in Lausanne   -  AFP

1.Tokyo was scheduled to host the Olympics once before when the Games had to be cancelled? When?
2.Cricket has been an Olympic sport only once. In what year?
3.How many time has India won the hockey gold at the Olympics? How many were consecutive?
4.At the Ancient Olympic Games, sprint, javelin throw, discus throw and long jump were four of the five events in the pentathlon. What was the fifth?
5.Who was the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympics? And what year?
6.In 2008, Michael Phelps broke the record for most gold medals won at a single Olympic Games. Whose record did he break?
7.How many Olympic medals have Dhyan Chand and his family won?
8.India has won two medals in athletics at the Olympic Games. Who won them and when?
9.Only once has the Olympics been held in two different countries. When and where?
10.Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics. But who was the first Indian to win a medal in wrestling at the Games?