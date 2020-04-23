Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1992 Pakistan defeated England to lift its maiden World Cup trophy. How much do you know about the fifth edition of the showpiece tournament? Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 13:58 IST Pakistan players celebrate after clinching the World Cup by defeating England in the final at Melbourne. - V. V. Krishnan Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 13:58 IST 1.Eventual champion Pakistan desperately needed circumstances to be in its favour to make it to the knockout stages. Which of these did it not require in the final round of the round-robin stage? Pakistan defeats New Zealand Zimbabwe defeats England Australia defeats West Indies 2.In the 1992 World Cup semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan, the top-scorers from both teams were dismissed in the same manner. How? Run out Bowled Caught at long-on 3.Which umpire officiated in the first of five consecutive World Cup finals in 1992? Steve Bucknor David Shepherd Brian Alridge 4.What innovative tactic did New Zealand not use successfully during the 1992 World Cup? Opening the bowling with a spinner Opening the batting with a pinch-hitter Using medium pacers to slow down the opposition batting 5.After one rain delay, South Africa required 22 runs off seven balls to beat England in the 1992 World Cup semifinals. After the second rain delay, the target was revised to...? 21 off one ball 22 off one ball 23 off one ball 6.Zimbabwe beat the Netherlands for the second time in a row in the final of the ICC Trophy to qualify for the 1992 World Cup. Where did the qualifying tournament take place? The UEA The Netherlands England 7.New Zealand’s Martin Crowe was named Man of the Tournament at the 1992 World Cup. What was unique about the award? He was the first tournament top-scorer to win the award He was the first winner of the award who didn’t take a wicket during the tournament It was the first time the award was presented 8.Six batsmen scored eight centuries at the 1992 World Cup. Two batsmen scored two each. Who wasn’t one of them? Martin Crowe Rameez Raja David Boon