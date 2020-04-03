Quiz Quiz: Premier League over the years Today's quiz takes you through the English Premier League. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 03 April, 2020 11:48 IST Manchester City is only the second team to win three titles in a row, with neighbour United being the first to do so. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 April, 2020 11:48 IST 1.Which club holds the records for the smallest Premier League title-winning margin and the biggest PL title-winning margin both? Manchester United Manchester City: 0 points and +8 goal difference in 2011-12; 19 points in 2017-18 Manchester City Manchester City: 0 points and +8 goal difference in 2011-12; 19 points in 2017-18 Arsenal Manchester City: 0 points and +8 goal difference in 2011-12; 19 points in 2017-18 Chelsea Manchester City: 0 points and +8 goal difference in 2011-12; 19 points in 2017-18 2.When Blackburn won the league in 1994-95, who was the league’s top goal scorer? Eric Cantona Alan Shearer scored 34 goals to help Blackburn Rovers lift the title. Ian Wright Alan Shearer scored 34 goals to help Blackburn Rovers lift the title. Alan Shearer Alan Shearer scored 34 goals to help Blackburn Rovers lift the title. Andy Cole Alan Shearer scored 34 goals to help Blackburn Rovers lift the title. 3.Name the club with the most consecutive PL home wins? Liverpool Liverpool has 19 wins in a row, unbeaten at home from February 2019 till date. Chelsea Liverpool has 19 wins in a row, unbeaten at home from February 2019 till date. Manchester United Liverpool has 19 wins in a row, unbeaten at home from February 2019 till date. Blackburn Rovers Liverpool has 19 wins in a row, unbeaten at home from February 2019 till date. 4.Sir Alex Ferguson’s last Premier League game in charge of Manchester United finished 5-5. Who did they play? Sunderlarnd Sir Alex Ferguson was denied victory in his 1,500th and final game in charge of Manchester United as Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick earned West Brom a 5-5 draw. Newcastle United Sir Alex Ferguson was denied victory in his 1,500th and final game in charge of Manchester United as Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick earned West Brom a 5-5 draw. West Bromwich Albion Sir Alex Ferguson was denied victory in his 1,500th and final game in charge of Manchester United as Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick earned West Brom a 5-5 draw. Aston Villa Sir Alex Ferguson was denied victory in his 1,500th and final game in charge of Manchester United as Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick earned West Brom a 5-5 draw. 5.Which defender holds the unwanted record for most own goals conceded during the Premier League era? Phil Jones Richard Dunne has scored 10 own goals in is Premier League career. Richard Dunne Richard Dunne has scored 10 own goals in is Premier League career. Jamie Carragher Richard Dunne has scored 10 own goals in is Premier League career. Martin Skrtel Richard Dunne has scored 10 own goals in is Premier League career. 6.At which stadium did Hull City manager Phil Brown deliver his infamous half-time team talk on the pitch? Stamford Bridge Hull City was trailing 4-0 at Manchester City when Phil Brown gave his hal-time speech on the pitch. Etihad Stadium Hull City was trailing 4-0 at Manchester City when Phil Brown gave his hal-time speech on the pitch. Anfield Hull City was trailing 4-0 at Manchester City when Phil Brown gave his hal-time speech on the pitch. Old Trafford Hull City was trailing 4-0 at Manchester City when Phil Brown gave his hal-time speech on the pitch. 7.During their invincible season in 2003-04, Arsenal won the league with how many games to spare? 7 A 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur guaranteed Arsenal the title in its 34th league game. 5 A 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur guaranteed Arsenal the title in its 34th league game. 4 A 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur guaranteed Arsenal the title in its 34th league game. 6 A 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur guaranteed Arsenal the title in its 34th league game. 8.Who scored the Premier League’s first ever goal? Eric Cantona Brian Deane scored for Sheffield United against Manchester United. Brian Deane Brian Deane scored for Sheffield United against Manchester United. Andy Cole Brian Deane scored for Sheffield United against Manchester United. Alan Shearer Brian Deane scored for Sheffield United against Manchester United.