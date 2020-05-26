Quiz Quiz: 2010 Football World Cup South Africa became the first African nation to host the quadrennial event. Do you remember other interesting stats from the 2010 World Cup? Take our quiz Team Sportstar 26 May, 2020 16:09 IST Andres Iniesta after scoring in the 2010 World Cup final - Jamie McDonald/Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 May, 2020 16:09 IST 1.Portugal defeated North Korea 7-0 in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup. The two teams had last played each other at the 1966 tournament’s quarterfinals. How many goals were scored then? Nine Eight Seven 2.At the 2010 World Cup, Spain equalled the record of France (1998) and Italy (2006) for fewest goals conceded by a champion. How many? Two Three Five 3.Spain broke the record for fewest goals scored by the champion at the 2010 World Cup. How many did it score? Ten Eight Eleven 4.Four players scored five goals each at the 2010 World Cup. Germany’s Thomas Muller, Spain’s David Villa, Uruguay’s Diego Forlan and...? Mexico’s Javier Hernandez Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain The Netherlands’ Wesley Sneijder 5.Who scored the only hat-trick of the 2010 World Cup? Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain Slovakia’s Robert Vittek Uruguay’s Diego Forlan 6.The 2010 World Cup final between Spain and the Netherlands was the first in which neither team was a former champion since...? 1978 1966 1958 7.Five Spanish players were shown yellow cards in the 2010 World Cup final. How many of their Dutch opponents were shown yellow cards in the game? Seven Eight Nine 8.Which was the only team to not suffer a loss at the 2010 World Cup? Spain The Netherlands New Zealand