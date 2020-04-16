Quiz

Quiz: Breaking the law

Here's a quiz to test your knowledge on the various instances of sportspersons or clubs breaking rules and being punished for it.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2020 07:24 IST

The ball-tampering scandal rocked Australian cricket in 2018. - GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2020 07:24 IST
1.Which English club last year became the first to be expelled from the Football League since 1992 after failing to provide proof of funds?
2.Who among these cricketers received a nine-month suspension from all international and domestic cricket for his involvement in a ball-tampering incident in 2018?
3.Which cricketer missed the early matches of the 2007 World Cup after he was banned for four one-day internationals for his directing his bat at a spectator in an ODI match?
4.Which Scottish club were demoted to the bottom tier of the league in 2012 over tax avoidance?
5.Who among these amputee runners received a six-month suspension for using a banned substance at a 50-kilometre race in 2011?
6.Which footballer received a two-month suspension and a £375 fine after eating a pie during an FA Cup game with Arsenal in 2017?
7.Which English rugby club was recently handed a 35-point deduction for breaching salary cap regulations?
8.The International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted a ban on which country two days before the start of the 2018 Asian Games?