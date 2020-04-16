Quiz Quiz: Breaking the law Here's a quiz to test your knowledge on the various instances of sportspersons or clubs breaking rules and being punished for it. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 07:24 IST The ball-tampering scandal rocked Australian cricket in 2018. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 07:24 IST 1.Which English club last year became the first to be expelled from the Football League since 1992 after failing to provide proof of funds? Bury Coventry City Brentford 2.Who among these cricketers received a nine-month suspension from all international and domestic cricket for his involvement in a ball-tampering incident in 2018? David Warner Cameron Bancroft Tim Paine 3.Which cricketer missed the early matches of the 2007 World Cup after he was banned for four one-day internationals for his directing his bat at a spectator in an ODI match? Marvan Atapattu Saqibul Hasan Shahid Afridi 4.Which Scottish club were demoted to the bottom tier of the league in 2012 over tax avoidance? Rangers FC Aberdeen Dundee United 5.Who among these amputee runners received a six-month suspension for using a banned substance at a 50-kilometre race in 2011? Scout Bassett Amy Dodson Oscar Pistorius 6.Which footballer received a two-month suspension and a £375 fine after eating a pie during an FA Cup game with Arsenal in 2017? Kyel Reid Harry Beautyman Wayne Shaw 7.Which English rugby club was recently handed a 35-point deduction for breaching salary cap regulations? Wasps Saracens Harlequins 8.The International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted a ban on which country two days before the start of the 2018 Asian Games? Kuwait Iran China